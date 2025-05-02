REPO's first big update is now available in beta and "on the home stretch" for full launch: "We want to involve you guys directly wherever we can"

Co-op horror breakout REPO (R.E.P.O.) has just released its first big update in open beta as developer Semiwork wants to involve the community whenever possible.

"We are on the homestretch now with the first update," developer Pontus Sundstrom, whose consciousness has now been transferred into a semibot tincan, explained via a new vlog. "Things are looking bright and we know you guys are eager to try out all the new stuff we've added. And so, we've decided to do an open beta test for the new update. And guess what? It's available right now."

TRY OUT THE UPCOMING UPDATE! - YouTube Watch On

Sundstrom explains that "all you have to do is right click on REPO on Steam, go to 'Properties', hover over 'Betas,' and up in the right corner, you can switch to the game's version from 'None' to 'Beta'" to try out the free update.

"And with this, you guys can finalize the first update by providing us with feedback," he added. "If you find any bugs or glitches while playing, or if you have any general feedback, you can address such things on the official REPO Discord. We are so thankful for this amazing community and we want to involve you guys directly wherever we can. So yeah, go play now."

Semiwork hasn't released a list of patch notes yet - likely because the update itself hasn't been finalized - but the indie developer has already teased what's included. That beloved health glitch? It's getting fixed, but the REPO devs might add a stamina regen upgrade as compensation.

And after several requests for a mimic monster in the vein of those popular Lethal Company mods, the developer has also "had talks" about making something similar for REPO, but it would need to be "really interesting" to make the cut.

"We slept once and have been awake ever since": REPO devs say the first big update "will take a bit longer" because the co-op horror hit's "huge success" surprised them