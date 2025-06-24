Little Nightmares 3 release date set for October, it's also coming to Switch 2 alongside an enhanced version of the original, and oh, here's 10 minutes of new gameplay footage

Bandai Namco just unofficially made June 24 Little Nightmares day, as we have some big news on Little Nightmares 3 as well as some more spooky fun related to the first game in the series.

The biggest thing is the newly revealed Little Nightmares 3 release date of October 10, just in time for Halloween. I know Bandai Namco is probably more interested in financially capitalizing on a month of spooky festivities than appeasing horror sickos like me, but I'll always give a game its flowers for releasing during a thematically relevant season.

Anyway, there's also 10 whole minutes of gameplay footage from the sequel, showing new dual protagonists and best friends Low and Alone sneaking past hulking monstrosities through a dank, rainy carnival. After evading a big dude with some sort of makeshift club, they hitch a ride on a little cargo train and hightail it out of there.

Check it out:

Little Nightmares III | The Carnevale | 10-minute Gameplay Walkthrough - YouTube Watch On

Bandai Namco also revealed that Little Nightmares 3 is now coming to Switch 2 alongside PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Furthermore, an Enhanced Edition of the original Little Nightmares that started it all has been announced. This souped up version includes higher resolutions, faster load times, improved lighting, ray traced reflections, "refined checkpoints," and "traversal assistance."

Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition launches at the same time as Little Nightmares 3 on October 10, but if you pre-order the new sequel digitally, you can play Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition right away on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC.

