Little Nightmares 3 release date set for October, it's also coming to Switch 2 alongside an enhanced version of the original, and oh, here's 10 minutes of new gameplay footage
It's officially Little Nightmares Day
Bandai Namco just unofficially made June 24 Little Nightmares day, as we have some big news on Little Nightmares 3 as well as some more spooky fun related to the first game in the series.
The biggest thing is the newly revealed Little Nightmares 3 release date of October 10, just in time for Halloween. I know Bandai Namco is probably more interested in financially capitalizing on a month of spooky festivities than appeasing horror sickos like me, but I'll always give a game its flowers for releasing during a thematically relevant season.
Anyway, there's also 10 whole minutes of gameplay footage from the sequel, showing new dual protagonists and best friends Low and Alone sneaking past hulking monstrosities through a dank, rainy carnival. After evading a big dude with some sort of makeshift club, they hitch a ride on a little cargo train and hightail it out of there.
Check it out:
Bandai Namco also revealed that Little Nightmares 3 is now coming to Switch 2 alongside PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
Furthermore, an Enhanced Edition of the original Little Nightmares that started it all has been announced. This souped up version includes higher resolutions, faster load times, improved lighting, ray traced reflections, "refined checkpoints," and "traversal assistance."
Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition launches at the same time as Little Nightmares 3 on October 10, but if you pre-order the new sequel digitally, you can play Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition right away on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I played 30 minutes of the new game from the original Little Nightmares devs, and it turns out a twin-stick survival horror Metroidvania is a recipe for spooky heaven
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.