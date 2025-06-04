Helldivers 2's "ongoing merriment and sanctioned frivolity" following our victory over the Illuminate cut short with a new Major Order to defend from incoming Automaton attacks

Attention all Helldivers 2 players! We've finally been given our first Major Order after the invasion of Super Earth: we have to defend five planets against cowardly Automaton attacks.

Last night, developer Arrowhead issued the new Major Order, days after our victory against the squids. We were beginning to get scared that there wouldn't be any more orders. Some people believe the Illuminate have infiltrated Super Earth's government and installed a mind-controlled President following the death of our previous leader .

Arrowhead tweets: "After brief celebrations [...] Distress calls have been raised from multiple planets. Automaton invasion ships have landed, disrupting ongoing merriment and sanctioned frivolity in the wake of our great victory."

MAJOR ORDER: After brief celebrations, the duty of our Galactic War calls once more, and the Helldivers, as always, are here to answer.Distress calls have been raised from multiple planets. Automaton invasion ships have landed, disrupting ongoing merriment and sanctioned… pic.twitter.com/O68gbMJw5eJune 3, 2025

It's interesting that we're back to fighting bots instead of chasing down the remaining Illuminate or going through the Meridian singularity to find out where their fleets are being constructed. But, as you can imagine, "The enemy has been evidently waiting for the outcome of the assault, poised to strike while our forces are weakened by the Illuminate invasion."

The bots are the least popular enemy in Helldivers 2, probably because they're the only ones who truly shoot back at you.

Sure, the Illuminate have their Overseers, who can be surprisingly tough to take down, but there are never very many of them. Their Harvesters are slow and very susceptible to impact grenades too, so they're not much of a threat.

The bugs honestly feel like a vacation most days. Just strap on some light armor and a jump pack and fly around them. Hopefully the truce between bugdivers and everyone else holds. Going back to the bots is a way to test our mettle (pun intended).

Remember, "There is no rest for the valiant. The only fireworks for the Helldivers will be the ones they deploy on the battlefield." So, get stuck into the action again and prepare to lay down your life for Super Earth!