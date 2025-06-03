Helldivers 2 grunts afraid of what's next following 5 days without a Major Order after saving Super Earth: "Those f***ers are up to something"
Is there a grand Illuminate conspiracy brewing?
Helldivers 2 players are freaking out because it's been four days since we beat the Illuminate invasion, and we still don't have a new Major Order.
A quick recap: The Illuminate used the Meridian singularity to launch a full-scale invasion of Super Earth. Our Helldivers and SEAF soldiers valiantly held them off, with a great unity between US and Chinese players keeping Equality-on-Sea safe.
Unfortunately, the President of Super Earth died defending Prosperity City, and some believe the Illuminate may be interfering with High Command and could have installed a puppet ruler.
"I think I cooked, and I'm cooked," writes one Redditor. They post a series of theories they have as to what's currently going on. "Isn't [it] ironic how High Command doesn't seem to give orders to the Helldivers after the new President was elected? And how the Illuminate are known to have mind control technology? And how a bunch of their tech has been left behind?"
They continue to suggest it's odd we haven't chased the Illuminate down despite beating off their main fleet, and how it's strange that they abandoned three worlds and left the Meridian singularity just two sectors away. I have to admit, it does all seem very strange and anticlimactic.
One reply asks, "do people remember Major Truth and how he outed out that High Command was already under control by the Illuminate mind control? It's also probable that they killed them and the new president is part of the scheme."
One commenter states, "The news logo is also an eye shape in the same colours as The Illuminate. The Illuminate in the previous game had eye-themed technologies."
Another Redditor simply shares a meme with the caption, "those f***ers are up to something."
Are you enjoying the break, or do you also think something sinister is afoot?
