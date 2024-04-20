Helldivers 2 developer warns we're "intentionally going to lose ground" in this Major Order as both Bots and Bugs want revenge

Helldivers 2 players have served crushing blows to the mechanized Automatons and the space crab Terminids in recent weeks, meaning they both want revenge, as one Arrowhead Studios developer warns that troops are "unlikely" to hold them all off.

Super Earth's colonial project to spread democracy to bots and bugs saw two big victories recently, as Helldivers squashed two billion space crabs in half a day and pushed back the Automatons in the Galactic West. Now? Both factions are really riled up.

"I don't want to pull back the curtain too much, but this MO is set up so that players are intentionally going to lose ground on one of the two fronts," community manager Spitz reveals in a note to the game's Discord channel, dishing on the upcoming Major Order.

"We've poked the Terminid swarm and allowed the Automatons time to regroup," he continues, referring to the 13-hour break the bots enjoyed, "so both factions are pushing hard and attempting to reclaim territory. Defend Events will be frequent and players now have to choose which front they want to fight on, but it's unlikely that you'll be able to hold them all."

Spitz has one last key bit of advice for fellow divers before we enter the Dark Ages: "Choose carefully which planets you decide to focus on." Split forces and an indecisive player base are what previously caused Helldivers to lose a key Major Order against the Automatons a few weeks ago, so organization and priorities will be more important than ever. Good luck, troopers.

