How to beat the Helldivers 2 Terminids and Bugs

Helldivers 2 Terminids, also known as the Bugs, are one of the game's main factions, a diverse group of insects that range from little beetle Scavengers to giant Bile Titans that are capable of tearing through buildings without effort. Fighting the Terminids requires its own strategy at higher levels, picking out weapons and equipment to exploit the Bugs' weaknesses, and we're here to help with that. If you're finding that the insect swarm is a little too much to handle, or just want some tricks and tips on Bug extermination, here's how to beat the Terminids in Helldivers 2.

Terminid weaknesses and strategies in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Terminids have all their major subtypes laid out in our attached Helldivers 2 enemies list, with specific tactics on how to kill each bug you find there, but if you want a more general approach to fighting them before you dive, here's our best list of tips and tricks for fighting the Terminids.

Terminids generally focus on melee attacks and swarms, trying to overwhelm the player with sheer numbers and closing the distance. You'll want to stay mobile , using shotguns, SMGs and assault rifles to really break up the horde.

, using shotguns, SMGs and assault rifles to really break up the horde. If you see a Bug creating a cloud of orange mist , kill it immediately! It's summoning a Bug Breach, temporarily spawning Terminids from the ground. If you can kill it quickly, you can cancel the Breach - but you have to be incredibly fast.

, kill it immediately! It's summoning a Bug Breach, temporarily spawning Terminids from the ground. If you can kill it quickly, you can cancel the Breach - but you have to be incredibly fast. Cover won't help much with melee attackers, but raised ground can limit the number of Bugs that can reach you, or at least slow them down.

can limit the number of Bugs that can reach you, or at least slow them down. At medium difficulty or higher, you'll want any of the Helldivers 2 armor penetrating weapons to hand, as Helldivers 2 Chargers will start to appear, with most of their bodies covered by thick plating that protects them from conventional attacks. Later on, enemies like the Bile Titans will make this even more necessary.

to hand, as Helldivers 2 Chargers will start to appear, with most of their bodies covered by thick plating that protects them from conventional attacks. Later on, enemies like the Bile Titans will make this even more necessary. Bugs are fairly resilient to energy attacks, but vulnerable to fire . Any incendiary weapon will be well-applied here.

. Any incendiary weapon will be well-applied here. The Terminids' focus on melee attacks mean that they're fairly easy to "kite" and manipulate , drawing them around the battlefield into danger zones.

, drawing them around the battlefield into danger zones. Any ranged weapons that Terminids have are usually short-range (with the rare exception of artillery strikes that the large green Bile Spewers can create in later difficulties), with certain Bugs vomiting acid in the players' direction, but incredibly lethal - you'll want to dive to the side at the last second for the best chance of survival, not back or forward.

Bugs generally are considered the easier of the two factions, but that's very relative - they're not actually easy, it's just that the Bots are considered even nastier for unprepared players. Bugs are largely more predictable as enemies, but their focus on numbers means that even experienced players won't dare let their guard down. If Terminids are headed in your direction, keep moving and try to thin their numbers before they can reach you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission