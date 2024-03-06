How to fight the Helldivers 2 Automatons

The Helldivers 2 Automatons are the game's robot faction currently occupying the galactic west, with heavily-armored bots and ridiculous laser weapons. Where the Terminids can overwhelm with pure numbers, the Automatons' focus is much more on raw firepower, with several of their units capable of turning Helldivers into red mist in an instant. They're quite a step up from the regular bugs of Helldivers 2, but once you know exactly how to deal with the bots, they become much more manageable to fight. Here's what you need to know about fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2 and their weaknesses.

Helldivers 2 Automaton weaknesses and tips

(Image credit: Sony)

There are loads of Automaton types, each with their own weapons, attack patterns, and behaviours which you can learn about in our Helldivers 2 enemies guide. However, if you're after some quick general tips to bear in mind when taking on any mission involving the deadly robots, I've got you covered here.

Bringing the best Helldivers 2 weapons with high armor penetration and/or explosive damage is critical.

The larger Automaton types all have thick armor that makes them impervious to your regular primary weapons, and even some stratagem support weapons. You and your squadmates should consider bringing along things like the Railgun, Autocannon, Spear, Recoilless Rifle, and Anti-Materiel Rifle to deal with elite Automatons. Of course, powerful Offensive Stratagems including the Orbital Railcannon Strike, Orbital Laser, Orbital and Eagle 500kg Bomb are all useful too. Automatons focus more on ranged attacks with lots of laser blasters, missiles, and explosive shots.

This means you'll have to make use of far more protection, be it from physical cover or the Shield Generator Pack and Shield Generator Relay. Be aware of using flimsy building and other objects as cover as powerful blasts or bulky bots can crash destroy them, exposing you to danger – try and use dense trees, rocks, or hills to break line-of-sight. Shooting at bots makes them less accurate

, so spending a bit of ammo on suppressing fire, even if it does barely any damage, can be worthwhile. One of the best ways to do this is to use a one-handed weapon, such as the Redeemer machine pistol, and aim behind you as you're running away. Exploit this to protect teammates and yourself when reloading heavy weapons, healing, or repositioning. You can target the arms of larger Automatons, such as Helldivers 2 Devastators and Hulks, to disable their main weapons.

In the case of Rocket Devastators, shoot their shoulder-mounted rocket pods. The weak point for most Automatons is their head or their rear heat sinks if they have them.

For the smaller Automaton types, such as Raiders, Marauders, Commissars, Berserkers, and Devastators, focus on their red, glowing eyes to easily hit their heads. Helldivers 2 Hulks can take heavy damage by targeting the red slit, but you can also target their orange heat sinks on their backs to deal hefty damage. As far Helldivers 2 Tanks and Cannon Turrets, their only weakspot is the rear heat sink, so hit those when possible! Watch out for Cannon Turrets, which are common on high-difficulty missions.

Cannon Turrets can snipe you from surprisingly far with explosive shots, so it's important that you destroy them quickly or work around them. The safest place is right next to it as it can't target you. From there, you can try to hit it with an orbital strike or airstrike, or hit the heatsinks. Don't let Commissars and other infantry Automatons fire red flares into the sky as this calls in a Bot Drop.

The main reason the Automatons are a tricky faction to deal with is that they fight very differently to the Helldivers 2 Terminids. Their ranged weaponry and armor mean they can feel quite unstoppable and can be tricky to deal with. You've got to come prepared and play a bit smarter by using cover, focusing key weak points, and using your movement to reposition or get the hell out. Above all, try not to let the Automatons march on your team and surround you entirely with Bots Drops, as this can lead to lots of reinforcements getting wasted.



