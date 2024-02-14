Helldivers 2 Scout Striders and how to kill them

Helldivers 2 Scout Striders are a kind of robot enemy found on the left-hand side of the Galaxy, showing up more often on difficulty 3 and up. Scout Striders can be a little tricky to kill even after you find them, covered in bulletproof armor, so we'll lay out how to beat these two-legged vehicles and the robots who steer them around. Here's how to kill Scout Striders in Helldivers 2.

What are Scout Striders in Helldivers 2, and how do you kill them?

(Image credit: Sony)

You can see a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2 in the image above - a two-legged bot vehicle that looks a lot like an Imperial AT-ST from Star Wars. The fact that the Scout Strider is technically a vehicle is important, as you actually need to kill the robot automaton piloting it.

To kill a Scout Strider, you need to get behind it - or just blow it up. Scout Striders are bulletproof from the front, so shooting it head-on won't do anything to hurt it unless you use incredibly heavy Helldivers 2 weapons or explosives. However, the back is always completely exposed, revealing the robot piloting it. The easiest way to kill it is to get behind the Strider and shoot the pilot robot, who has very little health and will die almost instantly from any damage. Alternatively, simply rolling a grenade under the Striders' feet or calling down one of the Helldivers 2 best stratagems will kill it pretty easily - Striders are only tough from the front, after all.

Scout Striders' location

(Image credit: Sony)

If you have a challenge to kill Scout Striders, you want to head to any planet where bots are being fought, and to find them in decent numbers, you want to play on Medium difficulty or higher. You won't find any Scout Striders on bug-infested worlds - they're exclusive to the Automatons.

