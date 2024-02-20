How to kill Hulks in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Hulks are massive Automaton enemies that represent some of the deadliest foes that the Bots have to offer, and one of the most formidable Helldivers 2 enemies you're likely to come across altogether. There are several varieties of Hulk - some with melee weapons, some with flamethrowers, some with machine guns, but all of them are wrapped in armor plating and incredibly lethal. Fortunately, they all share the same weaknesses, meaning that once you know how to kill a Hulk in Helldivers 2, you know how to kill all Hulks you'll come across. Admittedly, that doesn't necessarily make it easy to do, but at least you can go in with the knowledge you need.

Helldiver 2 Hulks and their weaknesses

(Image credit: Sony)

Hulks in Helldivers 2 can be taken out through any of the following means.

Powerful explosives and armor penetration. Hulks are covered in thick armor that regular weapons won't even penetrate. Railguns, Rockets, Stratagems and explosives are the way to get through it - we particularly recommend the high level Orbital Railcannon Strike, which will automatically target and one-shot the deadliest enemy in the area.

Hulks are covered in thick armor that regular weapons won't even penetrate. Railguns, Rockets, Stratagems and explosives are the way to get through it - we particularly recommend the high level Orbital Railcannon Strike, which will automatically target and one-shot the deadliest enemy in the area. Target the head. The tiny head in the middle of the Hulk's body is a particular weakness, the only spot from the front on which it'll reliably take damage. Not a LOT of damage, admittedly, but if you're relying on regular guns then it's your only real option.

The tiny head in the middle of the Hulk's body is a particular weakness, the only spot from the front on which it'll reliably take damage. Not a LOT of damage, admittedly, but if you're relying on regular guns then it's your only real option. The vent in the back. This is the big weakness: all Hulks have a glowing vent to the rear that takes significant damage compared to the rest of it, especially if you can hit with an explosive. Enough damage will cause the vent to explode, doing major damage to the Hulk and triggering a permanent bleed effect on it - even if you don't do any more damage, it should die eventually.

Admittedly, all this is easier said than done, especially considering that hitting the Hulk from behind is hard to do when their default behaviour is to march towards you. It's much easier to have two players to lure them around, otherwise you can use sentries, static fields and quick dives to slow them down and hold their attention.

Admittedly, this is still risky - Hulks are much more dangerous in close range, no matter their form, and if you don't want to fight them your best hope is to keep far away and ideally with some cover. If you're fighting them in a Bot Base with a target structure, maybe try calling in a Hellbomb and using that to wipe them out?

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission