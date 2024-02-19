How to find Devastators in Helldivers 2

By Joel Franey
published

The Devastators' location in Helldivers 2 is on bot-controlled worlds of a certain difficulty

Helldivers 2 Devastators
(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2 Devastators are located on bot-controlled planets like Mavelon Prime, generally showing up on Challenging Difficulty and higher. Devastators are firmly in the "mid-tier" of the Automaton threat; bulky, armored foes that can come equipped with shields, guns or rockets, depending on which version you're going up against. We'll explain exactly where to find Devastators in Helldivers 2 below, as well as how to kill them as easily as possible.

Helldivers 2 Devastators location and weaknesses

Helldivers 2 Devastators

(Image credit: Sony)
Helldivers 2 guides

Helldivers 2 Scout Striders
Helldivers 2 Orbital 120mm HE Barrage
How to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2 and evacuate civilians
Helldivers 2 Defend Campaigns
Helldivers 2 enemies list

Devastators in Helldivers 2 are a kind of bot, the deadlier of the two Helldivers 2 factions, and we've got an image of one just above - large, bulky bipedal robots with sunken heads and a lot of armor plating. Automatons are reliably found on any Bot-controlled planet at the Challenging Difficulty or higher, and can be equipped with guns, shields or shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, making them look a little different from time to time. If you're not sure if you're looking at a Devastator, try marking it with the R1 button - the enemy's name will come up above its head.

To kill a Devastator, you need to use either explosives, precision shots, or any armor-penetrating Helldivers 2 weapons. Basic weaponry will bounce off the armor of a Devastator, so you'll need to either shoot the head or glowing red sections, which can hurt or dismantle it. Alternatively, there's no issue with blowing them up with a grenade or any of the Helldivers 2 best stratagems - no armor can handle an orbital strike, after all.

Helldivers 2 Devastators

(Image credit: Sony)

Devastators are generally fairly deadly, but you want to be extra careful about the Rocket Devastators in particular, those with rocket-mounted launchers on their shoulders. They fire multiple rockets at a time and just one of them can kill a player on impact. If you see one, target the launchers first to destroy them and disarm the bot of its greatest weapons.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments