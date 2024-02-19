How to find Devastators in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Devastators are located on bot-controlled planets like Mavelon Prime, generally showing up on Challenging Difficulty and higher. Devastators are firmly in the "mid-tier" of the Automaton threat; bulky, armored foes that can come equipped with shields, guns or rockets, depending on which version you're going up against. We'll explain exactly where to find Devastators in Helldivers 2 below, as well as how to kill them as easily as possible.

Helldivers 2 Devastators location and weaknesses

(Image credit: Sony)

Devastators in Helldivers 2 are a kind of bot, the deadlier of the two Helldivers 2 factions, and we've got an image of one just above - large, bulky bipedal robots with sunken heads and a lot of armor plating. Automatons are reliably found on any Bot-controlled planet at the Challenging Difficulty or higher, and can be equipped with guns, shields or shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, making them look a little different from time to time. If you're not sure if you're looking at a Devastator, try marking it with the R1 button - the enemy's name will come up above its head.

To kill a Devastator, you need to use either explosives, precision shots, or any armor-penetrating Helldivers 2 weapons. Basic weaponry will bounce off the armor of a Devastator, so you'll need to either shoot the head or glowing red sections, which can hurt or dismantle it. Alternatively, there's no issue with blowing them up with a grenade or any of the Helldivers 2 best stratagems - no armor can handle an orbital strike, after all.

(Image credit: Sony)

Devastators are generally fairly deadly, but you want to be extra careful about the Rocket Devastators in particular, those with rocket-mounted launchers on their shoulders. They fire multiple rockets at a time and just one of them can kill a player on impact. If you see one, target the launchers first to destroy them and disarm the bot of its greatest weapons.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission