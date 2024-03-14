Everything in the Cutting Edge Warbond battle pass in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond battle pass is out, a new Premium pass that'll allow players to spend medals on new weapons, armor and cosmetics, including unique guns like the Arc-12 Blitzer, Punisher Plasma shotgun, and the Stun Grenade. The whole vibe of the new Warbond is, appropriately enough to the name, all about cutting edge technology, with laser and plasma weapons replacing the more standard slugs and gunpowder.

Below we've got everything you need to know about the new Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2, including the cost to get it, the cost in medals - both collectively and for individual items - as well as some thoughts on the question… is it worth it to buy the battle pass in the first place?

Everything in the Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

There are a total of 24 items that can be obtained in the Cutting Edge Warbond, with three separate pages and eight rewards to each page. All of these items cost Medals - with very varying prices - and later pages are unlocked by spending Medals in the earlier ones, you can't immediately scroll to the end and buy the page 3 rewards; you gotta work your way through. Here's everything you can expect to find!

PAGE 1 Weapons Las-16 Sickle (Energy-Based Primary Weapon): 20 Medals. Similar to the Scythe, but fires projectiles instead of a continuous beam. Armor/Helmets EX-03 Prototype 3 (Medium Body Armor): 18 Medals. Provides 95% resistance to arc damage. EX-03 Prototype 3 (Helmet): 12 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Boosters Localisation Confusion: 18 Medals. Increases time between enemy encounters. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Head Tap (Victory Pose): 8 Medals. Botslayer (Cape): 8 Medals. Botslayer (Player Card): 2 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 7 Medals.





PAGE 2 (Requires 60 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons SG-8P Punisher Plasma (Shotgun Primary Weapon): 60 Medals. A modified Punisher shotgun that fires explosive rounds. G-23 Stun (Grenade): 25 Medals. A grenade that does no damage, but temporarily stuns enemies. Armor/Helmets EX-16 Prototype 16 (Medium Body Armor): 45 Medals. Provides 95% resistance to arc damage. EX-16 Prototype 16 (Helmet): 35 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Shotgun Show (Victory Pose): 15 Medals. Martyris Rex (Cape): 20 Medals. Martyris Rex (Player Card): 5 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 12 Medals.





PAGE 3 (Requires 230 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons Arc-12 Blitzer (Shotgun Primary Weapon): 80 Medals. A shotgun that fires arcs of electrical energy, similar to the Arc Thrower stratagem. Las-7 Dagger (Pistol Secondary Weapon): 60 Medals. A pistol sidearm that fires an energy beam instead of projectiles. Armor/Helmets EX-00 Prototype X (Light Body Armor): 64 Medals. Provides 95% resistance to arc damage. EX-00 Prototype X (Helmet): 48 Medals. Standard helmet stats. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Presentable (Victory Pose): 32 Medals. Agent of Oblivion (Cape): 30 Medals. Agent of Oblivion (Player Card): 16 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 32 Medals.



How to get the Cutting Edge Warbond

(Image credit: Sony)

Players can get the Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2 by pressing the Square button while on their ship to open the Acquisitions menu - the new battle pass will be at the bottom of the first page that opens up. To buy it, you'll need 1000 Super Credits, which can be bought from the Acquisition Centre too for $9.99 / £7.99.

Of course, Super Credits can be found during matches or purchased from the other two existing battle passes, so players might be able to earn that without having to spend any further money on Helldivers 2 - just keep in mind that while Credits can be found fairly frequently in-game, it's at a real drip-feed rate, roughly 10 Credits per match (if you're lucky).

How many Medals do you need for the Cutting Edge Warbond?

(Image credit: Sony)

Obviously above you can see what each individual item in the Cutting Edge battle pass is worth, but we've broken down the important details on how many medals you'll need to actually complete it.

Page 1: 93 Medals

Page 2: 217 Medals

Page 3: 362 Medals Total Warbond completion cost: 672 Medals



Of course, you don't have to buy everything on there, being perfectly free to omit elements that don't interest you, though generally just spending on the most functional items - weapons and armor - probably won't be enough to unlock the later pages, meaning you'll have to buy a few capes or player cards.

Is the Cutting Edge Warbond worth it?

(Image credit: Sony)

We've yet to really dig into the Warbond and the relative power of the weapons and equipment it offers, but practically - yes, all the Warbonds in Helldivers 2 are arguably worth it, as you can get them for free and there isn't much else to aim for long-term. Like we said, you can earn the Credits for yourself free in game, so players can just play normally and invest in the Cutting Edge pass when they reach that amount of credits, especially considering that none of the passes are time sensitive and risk running out, so you can take as long as you need to save up or make the choice.

Whether it's more worth saving up for than the Steeled Veterans pass, that we're still working out, though frankly the disappointing weapons available in that we'd be surprised if Cutting Edge is worse…

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission