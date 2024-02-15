All Helldivers 2 errors, server status and working fixes

Helldivers 2 errors and server issues, like being told you've failed to create a lobby or join the session, are hardly ideal. Helldivers 2 is a great game, but there's definitely a few sticky elements to work around from time to time - servers down, rewards not being handed out, connection issues, all that sort of thing. With that in mind, we've looked into all the biggest errors and issues people are having, and looked to see what fixes are available - if any.

Helldivers 2 server status / server issues

The Helldivers 2 servers have been somewhat infamous for being less than wholly reliable since the game's release, with errors on PS5 and PC alike, sometimes simultaneously, sometimes limited to one platform. Many of the problems below are actually variations on server issues that have manifested in different ways.

Regardless, if Helldivers 2 isn't working for you for some reason, we suggest checking the Official Twitter page to see if broader server failures have been noted and if there's information given on when they'll be resolved. It's also worth noting that there is currently no Helldivers 2 downdetector page, despite people frequently looking for it, though it's possible one will be added soon.

For what it's worth, while Helldivers 2 has had a fair few server down errors since launch, to my knowledge server failures have never lasted more than 24 hours, with the team quick to resolve them ASAP. If you're suffering, it's likely it won't last for long.

Failed to Join Lobby / Failed to Create Lobby

If you're repeatedly getting pop-ups telling you you've failed to join or create a lobby, that's one of the server issues - one that has no known fixes at time of writing. It's an issue that's been more prevalent on the Steam version of the game, but is by no means exclusive to it. Because it's a server issue, it ultimately means the problem is at the developers' end, and you'll have to wait for them to resolve it.

Not Getting Medals, Rewards and XP after Mission

We actually wrote a dedicated page about Helldivers 2 not giving rewards after missions where you can find more information on the problem, but when this happens, players are told that they're rewarded for missions as normal, only to go back to the hub ship and discover that they don't have any of the Medals or Rewards they earned a moment ago.

Fortunately, the fix is simply to wait - again, this is a server error, but one that doesn't actually force you to have to redo anything. When it resolves, all the rewards you earned but didn't get will suddenly get added to your account, all added at once!

Helldivers 2 crashing

If the game is crashing a lot, there's a few potential causes, depending on your game and your platform. Here's some possible options that should work on either PS5 or PC.

Disable Helldivers 2 crossplay in settings

Turn off Anti-Aliasing

Reduce graphical settings to prioritise performance

Then there are these PC specific options that some have reported as being successful, depending on the issue.

Verify the Integrity of Game Files.

Turn off any Third Party overlays.

Disable Steam Input / Controller Input (some have reported issues)

Make sure any virus protection software you have installed has Helldivers 2 whitelisted

Though patches have been released to mitigate the issue, some have reported specific issues when running Helldivers 2 on AMD. There's little that can be done about this beyond waiting for further updates.

Go into " SteamLibrary / steamapps / common / Helldivers 2 / bin " in your PC and delete the folder "GameGuard", then run Helldivers 2 as an administrator.

