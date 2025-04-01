"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover": Helldivers 2 CEO reflects on Arrowhead's "summer of pain" and No Man's Sky-inspired redemption arc

News
By published

Helldivers 2 was at such a low point that Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani had to tell PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst "there is nothing we can do in the short term"

Helldivers 2 Warbond
(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2 launched out of the gate to tremendous success last February, but as is the trend with big online releases these days, it eventually nosedived into a full-on tailspin due to various changes that upset fans.

In the case of Helldivers 2, you can mostly point to one big change at the root of its controversies: the one that required all players to sign into a PlayStation Network account even if they were playing on PC. The backlash was swift, united, and forceful enough that, just three days later, Sony walked back the decision and then-Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt commended the "willpower" of the Helldivers community.

While that was undeniably Helldivers 2's fiercest headwind, there were also a number of balance changes, not to mention a perceived lack of fresh content in updates, that contributed to the game's fall from grace. At the game's lowest point, it had fallen to an abysmal 19% user score on Steam.

Talking to The Game Business, current Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani opened up about what it was like heading up a studio during what he called its "summer of pain."

"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover," he said.

"Maybe the lowest point during my tenure so far. I had to explain to [Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst] why things were in the state they were, and what we were going to do to recover. And I had to say the awkward truth that there is nothing we can do in the short term. But in the long term, we have plans that will get us back on track"

In the ensuing months, Arrowhead drew up a coordinated 60-day plan to make things right, culminating in a big update that included significant buffs to grenades and sentries, as well as long-avoided anti-tank mines. Months later, the game has managed to claw its way back up to a 76% positive reviews on Steam, and the mood at the studio is reportedly much better.

"I was inspired by No Man's Sky and the team over there," Jorjani said. "They had a similar journey. The game was hyped, then bombed, and then they put the head to the grindstone and just updated the game."

Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday."

See more PS5 News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about third person shooter
Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote

How to get the Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote, Symbiote Boogie
Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a soldier with a gun as the landscape burns behind him

Helldivers 2 is having players return to 'space Vietnam' as the Automatons have returned one year after we liberated Malevelon Creek
Dexter: Original Sin

Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Dexter: Original Sin
Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2
An illustration of Vault Boy saluting before a nuclear mushroom cloud.
Not for the first time, workers at Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls parent ZeniMax threaten strike at Microsoft: "Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing"
Superman
You can get an early 5-minute preview of James Gunn's Superman, if you go see A Minecraft Movie
Nintendo Switch 2, dock and TV
"If it can run on Steam Deck, it can probably run on Switch 2": Ex Nintendo marketing leads say Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring prove there's a market for big AAA games on Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 on an orange background with &#039;pre-order&#039; badge
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could drop tomorrow, here's everything you need to know to get prepped
Marvel Legends action figure of The Sentry in Thunderbolts*
Welcome to the MCU, Bob - We just got our best look yet at The Sentry thanks to a Thunderbolts* action figure
A Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con being used on its side
Nintendo drops all subtlety and shoves the Switch 2's mysterious C button straight into our mortal eyes, and at this point I think the "C" stands for "Confusion"
Capcom vs SNK 2
After 24 years, one of Capcom's greatest fighting games finally gets a definitive English patch featuring the 5,100 win quotes the devs never bothered to translate
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot of IronEye wielding a great bow with blue flames in the background
New Elden Ring Nightreign trailer is all about the archer class that wasn't in the beta, and this might be the first FromSoftware game where bows don't suck
Giratina seen in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon Platinum's most obscure feature was a reward seemingly given to just 20 players lucky enough to participate in a complicated limited-time event with a lottery prize