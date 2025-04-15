Helldivers 2 devs "are 100% aware performance ain't great now" but they're working on improvements: "Hopefully in the future we'll be able to add content that has less impact"
"We appreciate the patience until we get back to our usual performance"
Helldivers 2 players have been complaining about degraded performance for some time, and Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani says that while this is a natural outcome of all the additional content the game has gotten over the past year, the devs are already at work on improvements.
"Regarding performance. we are 100% aware performance ain't great now," Jorjani says in a message on the game's official Discord (via VG247). "We're tracking closely and have numerous things in motion. We'll be sharing details on what we'll do in the not too distant future. We appreciate the patience until we get back to our usual performance."
Back in March, Helldivers 2 introduced a patch which, among other things, "increased the number of AI calculations the game can perform." The devs warned that this change might have a "slight trade-off" in performance, but in the numerous complaints that have come through since the update, it's become clear that the issue is more than "slight" for many players.
"The more we add in terms of content the tougher performance becomes," Jorjani continues. "We then have to do a bit of housekeeping. Hopefully in the future we'll be able to add content that has less impact."
Exactly what impact the improvements Arrowhead is planning will have remains to be seen, but at least it's clear they've got these issues in mind as they continue to update the game as a whole. And Jorjani is already teasing some of those updates, too – in response to a question about future upgrades for the Democracy Space Station, he says "the DSS has barely scratched its potential." Ominously exciting.
"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover": Helldivers 2 CEO reflects on Arrowhead's "summer of pain" and No Man's Sky-inspired redemption arc.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
