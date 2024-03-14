How to kill 200 enemies with a Machine Gun in Helldivers 2

The challenge in Helldivers 2 to kill 200 enemies with a Machine Gun is a personal order that's simple on the face of it, but requires some skill to pull off efficiently. The Machine Gun itself is a stratagem that can be earned relatively early in-game, but it can be tricky to use, and racking up a prestigious 200 kills for the Personal Order will take some work to do. Fortunately, I've done it myself and can lay out some tips to deal with this, so here's how you can kill 200 enemies with the Machine Gun in Helldivers 2 and put this Personal Order to rest.

Killing 200 enemies with the Machine Gun in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

If you want to get the Personal Order done as fast as possible in Helldivers 2 and kill 200 enemies with the Machine Gun quickly, we recommend following this advice:

Keep in mind this is specifically for The Machine Gun - as in, the Stratagem support weapon of that name. The Stalwart and various Primary weapons won't count towards this challenge, despite some of them technically being machine guns.

- as in, the Stratagem support weapon of that name. The Stalwart and various Primary weapons won't count towards this challenge, despite some of them technically being machine guns. You want to fight Bugs, not Bots . Terminids come up close and use swarm tactics, perfect for spraying with the less accurate Machine Gun. Bots stay at a distance and use armor and cover - hardly ideal. Eradication missions provide a consistent supply of enemies to kill too, but frankly players shouldn't struggle to find Bugs to kill - if nothing else, they'll find you.

. Terminids come up close and use swarm tactics, perfect for spraying with the less accurate Machine Gun. Bots stay at a distance and use armor and cover - hardly ideal. Eradication missions provide a consistent supply of enemies to kill too, but frankly players shouldn't struggle to find Bugs to kill - if nothing else, they'll find you. Set your Machine Gun to the highest fire rate (hold reload button). There's no reason not to - it doesn't massively impact accuracy or recoil, and just kills things all the quicker.

(hold reload button). There's no reason not to - it doesn't massively impact accuracy or recoil, and just kills things all the quicker. Play at Medium difficulty . Any difficulty will work of course, but this provides the best middle ground of having a lot of enemies to kill, but with all of them being comparatively weak and easy to take out.

. Any difficulty will work of course, but this provides the best middle ground of having a lot of enemies to kill, but with all of them being comparatively weak and easy to take out. Stay mobile. The machine gun is big and slow, and the strategy is to backpedal while firing into a crowd and kiting the bugs.

The machine gun is big and slow, and the strategy is to backpedal while firing into a crowd and kiting the bugs. Give yourself time to reload. The Machine Gun has a long reload in which you have to kneel down, so when you run out of ammo, sprint to a safe distance rather than doing it mid-combat.

The Machine Gun has a long reload in which you have to kneel down, so when you run out of ammo, sprint to a safe distance rather than doing it mid-combat. Stratagems that will help you include the Shield Pack Generator, any EMS weapon, and the Jump Pack. These help defensive play, rather than stealing kills from your Machine Gun itself.

Once you've gotten 200 Kills, you'll get the reward of 15 Medals, setting you up for the game's various battle passes nicely. You might also want to consider keeping the Machine Gun in your regular rotation when fighting Terminids, even beyond this one - it's fun and respectably effective, especially for low level players.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission