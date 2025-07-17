I knew Marvel Rivals' swimsuit skins were supposed to be horny, but no one was expecting them to be quite this cheeked-up: "I hope Loki's speedo is bulletproof"

Marvel Rivals players are having a totally normal reaction to the recently-unveiled swimsuit skins coming to the game – and by that I mean they're calling Magneto a "GILF" and have found a trillion ways to insinuate that Loki's got a big... you know.

In case you're out of the loop (this is your last warning to turn around and save your innocence), Marvel Rivals showed off some of the new cosmetics coming to the game via its Summer Special pass, which sees The Thing wearing The Thong, an admittedly hot Thor, Psylocke and Luna Snow skins that show a bit too much cheek for my liking, and Loki donning uncomfortable speedos under a big coat in a crime against fashion.

🌴 The Summer Special Event kicks off July 17, 2 AM PT - August 15, 2 AM PT!Gear up and celebrate the sunshine with summer-themed costumes! Join in to receive the FREE Thor costume: Worthy Waves. Upgrade to Premium for permanent access to unlock Luna Snow’s Cool Summer costume,… pic.twitter.com/jX0EZT3GbhJuly 15, 2025

The comic books obviously have a long, long history of turning the universe's most powerful heroes into eye candy, but now we have the internet, some of the reactions have gone off the rails. My eyeballs have been personally attacked by very NSFW 'fan art' while researching this story, though I won't inflict any of that on you, dear reader.

"Can't wait to see this skin every game for the rest of the season," one Redditor quips in response to Psylocke's swimwear, while another adds that "this is the kind of skin you'll still see in a few years." A third says, "I hope Loki's speedo is bulletproof."

People went just as berserk for Loki in a pair of speedos, too. Fans made the obvious jokes about his, ahem, "dagger" and "little frost giant" ad nauseam, but at least some people quite rightly point out that maybe Marvel Rivals' male heroes should get the same treatment as the women. Having said that, it's a little odd that Luna Snow and Psylocke's outfits have their backsides on show while Loki's big coat covers his posterior. It's a criticism at least partially offset by the fact that all the guys got their assets buffed not too long ago.

This Summer Special is apparently just the first round, however, which obviously prompted speculation about what other heroes are worthy of a swimsuit. Doctor Strange, Emma Frost, Jean Grey, and Wolverine frequently came up – no surprise. Some even took the opportunity to objectify Magneto, a character who's probably over a century old by the time Marvel Rivals' 2099 setting rolls around. To each their own, I guess.

