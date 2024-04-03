Helldivers 2: Kill 200 enemies with the Stalwart challenge

For the Helldivers 2 Stalwart Personal Order challenge, you need to kill 200 enemies with the high-capacity light machine gun. While it's not an especially quick challenge to complete – 200 kills is quite a lot – it is at least an easy one. The Stalwart's absolutely massive magazine means you can fire continuously at swarms of foes like fish in a barrel, and you should already have the weapon since it's unlocked so early. Below, I've explained how you can complete this Helldivers 2 Stalwart challenge quickly for an easy 15 Medals.

How to get the Stalwart in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Stalwart is a Support Weapon Stratagem that you'll need to choose when putting together your loadout before a mission in Helldivers 2. It's likely that you've already got this light machine gun weapon already as you unlock it for purchase at level 2 at your Ship Management console and it costs a mere 3,500 Requisition Slips to add to your Stratagem armory. However, it's also possible to find at points of interest and objective areas during missions, though I wouldn't rely on this for any challenges. Make sure you also don't confuse it with the regular Helldivers 2 Machine Gun, or even the Heavy Machine Gun as these won't contribute towards challenge progress

If you're aiming to complete this challenge to get 200 kills with the Stalwart as quickly as possible, the best way to go about is to load into a low-difficulty mission – no harder than Medium if you're playing Helldivers 2 solo – specifically against the Helldivers 2 Terminids. The bugs have far less armor compared to the Automatons, and the Stalwart has minimal armor penetration, so it'll be useless against many of the bot enemies. Not only that, but the bugs swarm you in such large numbers that spraying and praying an entire magazine of the Stalwart is highly quite effective and great for getting this challenge done fast.

Reload and repeat until you've slain 200 of the filthy bugs, then finish the mission to get back to your ship and receive your 15 Medals. You can then spend those on all sorts of cosmetic items and on unlocking weapons in Helldivers 2 across the various Warbonds like Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge.



