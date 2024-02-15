How to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2 and evacuate civilians

The Helldivers 2 missions to rescue science teams and evacuate civilians are effectively escort missions for groups of facility staff. You’ll be summoning NPCs and guarding them as they cross towards a new building, trying to stop them from getting killed by any of the hostile Helldivers 2 factions along the way. It's been one of the less popular mission types since the game launched - that's escort quests for you - but now the new Helldivers 2 Defend Campaigns have put a big emphasis on protecting human civilians, with many of the missions on the new worlds focused on doing just that. If you want some help with rescuing science teams and evacuating civilians in Helldivers 2, here's what you need to know about protecting the citizens of Super Earth.

How to Rescue Science Teams and Evacuate Civilians in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2's escort quests are sometimes part of a larger mission wherein you have to complete some sub-objectives first, though that's not always the case, especially on the current Automaton front to the West side of the Galaxy. However you access this bit, here's what you need to do.

As you reach the Settlement, there'll be several buildings with button-operated doors, with green lights above them. There'll also be a matching door with no button, probably on a larger, armored building. Pressing any of the buttons will cause the doors to send out three civilians, who will run semi-slowly towards the larger building. Along this route, they're vulnerable, and a target. Nearby enemies will attempt to kill them, and they don't have much health, usually dying on the first hit. The goal is to get enough civilians across to the armored building to fulfil the mission quota (this number will vary depending on difficulty and mission type). If a door's light is yellow, the button won't work. It either needs time to reset, or simply has no more citizens to give.

Evacuation and Escort mission tips

(Image credit: Sony)

Clearly this is not an easy mission type to accomplish, as the fragility of civilians means that protecting them isn't easy, especially with how common friendly fire can be in Helldivers 2. The main point here is to fight the enemies the moment they're in the area, physically trying to keep them away from the humans rather than waiting for them to get close. You'll also want to set up area denial Stratagems like sentry turrets and mines, and make sure to use your map to see enemies incoming.

A smart player will also make sure to time activating civilian runs between waves of enemies. If you just finished a batch of bots and the next dropship is still on the horizon, now's your time to run over to the button and call them out before things get bad again. Finally, be careful about using larger explosive Stratagems like the Helldivers 2 Orbital 120mm HE Barrage, as there's a good chance these could blow up the people you're trying to protect along with any aliens.

