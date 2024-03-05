Driving Helldivers 2 vehicles is something lots of players are looking forward to as evidence seems to suggest armored cars and carriers will arrive in a future update. The first game featured several vehicles, including a motorbike, a small tank, and even mechs – in fact, you can learn all about Helldivers 2 mechs in our separate guide as they’re the only confirmed vehicle type so far. While we're yet to get any outright confirmation that vehicles are coming to Helldivers 2, there is overwhelming evidence to prove that they should arrive at some point. Let's review the details and take a look at everything we know about vehicles in Helldivers 2.

All Helldivers 2 vehicles details and leaks

To be clear, there has been no official confirmation from Arrowhead Game Studios that Helldivers 2 vehicles will be arriving in a later update for the game but, as mentioned, leaks, gameplay footage, and other details mean it seems unlikely they won't be a new feature at some point.

Two vehicles have already been leaked, probably via hacking the game. Several video clips have been uploaded and re-uploaded to various sites clearly showing legitimate Helldivers 2 gameplay of two new vehicles – an armored buggy vehicle with seats for all four Helldivers and a machine gunner position, as well as a six-wheeled vehicle with a couple of gunner positions that seems much more like the original M5 APC. This YouTube video from GameOverDeo compiles a lot of the footage from Reddit threads and a Facebook post which have now been deleted. This clip from Twitter/X user @somnium_dusk also shows the vehicles in action:

Based on reading discussions of the footage, most of it seems to be from players who happened to match with hackers that were able to spawn vehicles and other unreleased Stratagems by exploiting files already in the game's code. It should go without saying but hacking the game almost certainly risks you getting a ban , so I advise not doing this and just being patient for the full release.

that were able to spawn vehicles and other unreleased Stratagems by exploiting files already in the game's code. It should go without saying but , so I advise not doing this and just being patient for the full release. Vehicles seem to be Stratagems that you can call in . This lines up with how vehicles were implemented in the first Helldivers game. It's not totally clear but it also looks like some vehicles can only be called in a couple of times or even just once, so if your vehicle gets destroyed, that's it.

. This lines up with how vehicles were implemented in the first Helldivers game. It's not totally clear but it also looks like some vehicles can only be called in a couple of times or even just once, so if your vehicle gets destroyed, that's it. Exosuits/Mechs have already been officially confirmed . The Helldivers 2 "Report for Duty" trailer shows a mech and says that it's a feature arriving "soon after launch". Since these mechs were one of the original vehicle types in Helldivers 1, it seems likely that Arrowhead will stop at the mechs and will add more vehicles in future updates to Helldivers 2.

. The Helldivers 2 "Report for Duty" trailer shows a mech and says that it's a feature arriving "soon after launch". Since these mechs were one of the original vehicle types in Helldivers 1, it seems likely that Arrowhead will stop at the mechs and will add more vehicles in future updates to Helldivers 2. You can find wrecked vehicles during missions. This isn't really hard evidence that vehicles are coming to the game as they're obviously just set dressing. However, with Helldivers 1 having vehicles at all, players are bound to ask "when can we drive one of those?!".

This isn't really hard evidence that vehicles are coming to the game as they're obviously just set dressing. However, with Helldivers 1 having vehicles at all, players are bound to ask "when can we drive one of those?!". There is currently no official release date for Helldivers 2 vehicles. Unlike the mechs, no other vehicles have been officially confirmed for the game, so there's no release date for them yet. Given the unpredictable nature of the Helldivers 2 roadmap and updates thanks to the game master that runs it all, there's no real way to predict when they could be added either.

The evidence is quite overwhelmingly clear that vehicles will be coming to Helldivers 2 at some point, but the vehicles in the footage above are almost certainly still in development and being tweaked. While they seem mostly finished, bear in mind that they are still subject to change or even get cut altogether. I'll be sure to keep this page updated with more Helldivers 2 vehicle information as it becomes available.

All Helldivers 1 vehicles

Helldivers 1 has seven vehicles for players to pilot and drive around during missions, providing ample protection, massive firepower, or speed. Again, there has been no confirmation from Arrowhead that vehicles (aside from mechs) will arrive in Helldivers 2, but I've included a list of the original Helldivers 1 vehicles below so you can get an idea of what could come to Helldivers 2 in the future:

Exosuits (Mechs): Tall and robust mechs armed with different weapons based on their type. Mechs are definitely coming to Helldivers 2, but the exact details on them are still yet to be revealed. The original three Exosuits are: Stomper: Minigun and homing missiles. A mech with these weapons can be seen in a Helldivers 2 trailer, so this variant is definitely coming to the game. Obsidian: Dual autocannons. Lumberer: 90mm cannon and flamethrower.

Tall and robust mechs armed with different weapons based on their type. Mechs are definitely coming to Helldivers 2, but the exact details on them are still yet to be revealed. The original three Exosuits are: MC-109 Hammer Motorcycle: A comparatively agile motorcycle and sidecar for two Helldivers.

A comparatively agile motorcycle and sidecar for two Helldivers. M5 APC: A bulky, six-wheeled vehicle capable of carrying four Helldivers – one driver, one turret gunner, and two sponson gunners.

A bulky, six-wheeled vehicle capable of carrying four Helldivers – one driver, one turret gunner, and two sponson gunners. M5-23 HAV: An even more heavily armored variant of the M5 APC, the HAV trades overall mobility for firepower and resilience, carrying a 90mm cannon.

An even more heavily armored variant of the M5 APC, the HAV trades overall mobility for firepower and resilience, carrying a 90mm cannon. TD-110 Bastion: A mini tank that requires a driver and a gunner to operate its massive anti-tank cannon.

