Helldivers 2 roadmap, content and leaked future updates

Helldivers 2 roadmap updates, future content and DLC look to have both drivable mech suits, vehicles and plenty more besides, as a mix of confirmed information, rumours and leaks circulates around the future of the game and what players can expect going forward. Recently the majority of updates have focused on bug fixes - especially those relating to Helldivers 2 errors and servers - but now that the most major issues appear to have been resolved, the fanbase is looking forward to new additions to the game as the wars against the Automatons and the Terminids develop.

With that in mind, we've aggregated all the info about future content updates for Helldivers 2 here, dividing it into leaks and datamines versus information confirmed by the development team, Arrowhead, with links to all our sources.

Below we've listed all the future content coming to Helldivers 2 that has been confirmed by the developers or announced in an official capacity.

Pilotable Mech suits that can be used by players. These have been confirmed as a feature by developers, with players also discovering them in the game's files. There is no official release date for them at time of writing, however.

Balances for existing weapons and stratagems. Many weapons are considered underpowered or in need of balancing - the developers have acknowledged this and are working on the issue.

If people want an official Helldivers 2 roadmap, a timeline of updates to come, then you're out of luck: there isn't one. Or, to be more accurate, there isn't one anymore. The last known comment on such was a Tweet by Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt, who said that a roadmap had existed at one point, but was "very out of date in comparison to what we now want to do" - and a new one was being worked on. Whether that new one will be publicly released or just kept in-house as a framing for future content is still something we're waiting to find out.

Below we've listed plausible - but not officially confirmed - future content for Helldivers 2, hinted at either by unofficial leaks or by datamined elements within the game's files. However, it's worth putting these into perspective - just because a game file or leak suggests a new mechanic or feature doesn't necessarily guarantee it's coming. It's entirely possible that the feature was in development at some point, but later cancelled, leaving unfinished junk files still within the game. It's worth keeping that in mind, but the existence of datamined files and leaks does elevate the following aspects to something more than mere rumour or wishful thinking.

Drivable vehicles (thanks to Twitter user @TheRealJTV4K60) that can be operated by multiple players, similar to the Warthog in Halo.

Support NPCs (thanks to Reddit user u/TwasAllABadDream) that can be called in during a game to aid the players in combat - effectively summoning a platoon of Helldivers, similar to the sentries.

(thanks to Reddit user u/TwasAllABadDream) that can be called in during a game to aid the players in combat - effectively summoning a platoon of Helldivers, similar to the sentries. A new faction, the Illuminate (thanks to Reddit user u/stodal). The Illuminate were psychic aliens that were one of the enemy factions in the first Helldivers. They're mentioned in-game by NPCs, but there's indication that they'll be brought back to join the other Helldivers 2 factions.

Beyond these elements, new content to come has only been spoken about in broad, vague terminology that makes it hard to specify exactly what players should expect, like simply referring in general terms to new enemies and weapons - though what forms those things take remain to be seen.

