FBC Firebreak Roadmap: Update schedule, new jobs, and more

The FBC: Firebreak Roadmap reveals plans to add more content to the game later in the year, which is interesting as there's already quite a lot included for players that love to challenge themselves with increasingly difficult jobs. Two major updates are planned for 2025, and the new content will be free for everyone who owns the game.

FBC: Firebreak is getting free post-launch updates that will let players explore more sectors of the Oldest House with new jobs, gameplay systems, equipment, and enemies. Fresh cosmetics and Classified Requisitions (that function similarly to the Helldivers 2 Warbonds) are on the way, too, so there's a lot for Remedy fans to look forward to this year. To find out more, here's what we know so far from the FBC: Firebreak Roadmap.

FBC: Firebreak Roadmap explained

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

The FBC: Firebreak Roadmap details two major updates coming later in 2025. The first major update is coming this fall with a new job codenamed "Outbreak" headlining the list of changes, and the second major update hits this winter with another new job codenamed "Blackout."

The new jobs are the highlights of these updates, but they'll also add new job sites, new gameplay systems, new equipment, and new enemy types to liven things up. Plenty of cosmetics are coming with each update as well, and there will be both free and paid options for players to choose from.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

FBC: Firebreak's first major update is slated for fall 2025. This patch sends players to the Research Sector – a new area of the Oldest House – for a brand new mission called "Outbreak." Given the name, it probably involves huge hordes of enemies.

That fits with the rest of the content included in the fall update as well, since it adds new enemies and gameplay systems to FBC: Firebreak. Details are scarce about the Outbreak job and the new forms of Hiss coming in this update, but more info will be shared closer to release.

A paid Classified Requisition will launch alongside the Outbreak update in addition to free earnable rewards. You can take a look at the existing Firestarter Classified Requisition to get an idea of what you can expect with Outbreak's new cosmetics.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

FBC: Firebreak's second major update is scheduled for winter 2025, adding a fresh jobsite with a new mission called "Blackout." Just like the fall update, this content drop includes new enemy types and more free earnable rewards.

Unlike the Outbreak update, however, the Blackout winter update will introduce new equipment to FBC: Firebreak. Whether this is as simple as a new weapon or something more significant like an all-new FBC Firebreak Crisis Kit remains to be seen, though.

Another paid Classified Requisition will drop alongside FBC: Firebreak's winter update, too. Again, this should include roughly four pages of armor sets, sprays, voice lines, and more based on the existing Firestarter Classified Requisition included in the game's deluxe edition.

