Control Resonant: Everything we know so far about Control 2

After years of waiting, Control 2, officially titled Control Resonant, has been revealed, and we even have a release window. The news about the highly anticipated sequel came our way during the 2025 Game Awards ceremony, along with a sparkly trailer that showed off a new protagonist taking up the paranormal helm, Dylan Faden.

It was just in 2024 that Remedy Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures announced that they were entering a strategic partnership to co-finance and co-produce the sequel to one of the best action games of all time, Control. So, seeing the reveal and a teaser just months later was a shock, but also a very welcome surprise. As massive fans of the first 2019 game, Control Resonate is now one of our most anticipated new games on the horizon. And to get ready for its big arrival, we've gathered all the details that you need to know down below.

Here you'll find news on the Control Resonant release window, story, and some juicy gameplay details straight from the development team, too. When it comes to Control 2, we've left no reality-bending stone unturned!

It was revealed during the 2025 Game Awards ceremony that Control Resonant (aka Control 2) will be released sometime in 2026. This is massive news since it has been years since the first game came out, all the way back in 2019, and many fans of the best Remedy games have been waiting patiently for this sequel.

So far, no specific date has been revealed; however, considering the 2026 release window, we are sure that it will change in a few months at the very latest. So, keep your eyes on this page as we update you with news as soon as it breaks. In the meantime, you can catch up with the story by reading our Control review.

Control Resonant platforms

It's been confirmed that Control Resonant will be landing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) once it releases in 2026.

So far, no Switch 2 announcement has been made; however, given the fact that Nintendo's new console has been getting more heavy-duty titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 added to its catalogue, there's still hope that we'll see Control 2 added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games in the future. We'll keep you posted if any updates are made.

Control Resonant trailer

Control Resonant - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Control Resonant story

Control Resonant's story will differ from the first game, since this time we will be taking on the role of Dylan Faden instead of his sister Jesse Faden. Set years after the events of the first game, the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) has been in a state of lockdown following a Hiss invasion, and the new game will deal with the aftermath of all those troubles.

Basically, Manhattan is on the brink of paranatural annihilation, and after FBC lockdown protocols fail to contain the Hiss from the general public, Dylan Faden must try and locate his sister (the now FBC Director) Jesse Faden, along with combating a mysterious cosmic entity that's now prowling the streets with his newfound powers.

While this is a continuation of events from the first game, Creative Director Mikael Kasurinen assures fans in a press release that you don't need to play Control to enjoy Control Resonant.

"You don't have to know the first game to jump into the sequel; we've made this one easy to pick up and hard to put down," he explains. "We're pushing the scale beyond anything we've done before, elevating combat, exploration, and storytelling into a bigger, more memorable experience. It's ambitious, a little wild, and we can't wait for players to get lost in it."

Personally, we'd still recommend playing the first game for the full experience (and also because it's legitimately great) before checking out the upcoming sequel. However, it's nice to know that players have choices and that you don't need to fork out any extra cash if you don't want to in order to experience Control Resonant.

Control Resonant gameplay

The Control Resonant gameplay is going to be very different from Control. Firstly, the sequel is an action-adventure RPG instead of just a straight action-adventure title. This means that players will have more freedom to explore and also pick meaningful choices that will be a struggle to undo in the grand scope of the story.

Playing as Dylan, you'll have to explore multiple areas of Manhattan and also make decisions that will shape how Dylan's supernatural abilities manifest and grow. Speaking with Kasurinen, during our chat about the main difference between Control and Control 2, he stated that "players can create distinctive builds complementing their gameplay style" when it comes to Dylan's new powers. This gameplay change promises a deep progression system that we are pretty keen to see more of.

We also know that Control Resonant's gameplay is going to be more focused on melee combat this time around as opposed to its predecessor. Dylan has a shapeshifting melee weapon in his arsenal called the Aberrant. The Aberrant is replacing the Service Weapon – the Object of Power that Jesse used in the first game, and can transform into different forms on the fly.

We do see a hint of some of these Aberrant forms in the trailer; however, Kasurinen has assured us that there are more for players to discover that aren't shown in the teaser as well.