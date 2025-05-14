Not content with a massive update and a new Warbond, Helldivers 2 may be getting another patch next week as a deleted post points to an invasion of Super Earth itself

The updates start coming and they don't stop coming. Helldivers 2 has just unleashed a fresh Illuminate invasion and dropped huge weapon customization options in the Galactic Emergency update , and a new Heart of Democracy update is also on the horizon, if a Czech PlayStation Threads account leak is to be believed.

In a since-deleted post, PlayStation's Czech Threads account apparently revealed that the new update would be coming May 20 and will be called Heart of Democracy. The name and the recent Illuminate push toward Super Earth imply that we'll soon be fighting on our home planet, desperately trying to repel the invaders.

Official Playstation account for the Czech Republic dropped info on the next title update. "Heart of Democracy" - May 20th#Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/gelJbnYMqRMay 13, 2025

It would make sense given the Illuminate maps, too. They're all on colonized worlds in fabricated cities, so it hopefully wouldn't be too much extra work to place similar maps on Super Earth itself. Maybe that's the direction we'll be heading in if we fail to hold the planets surrounding the bastion of managed democracy itself.

The current major order to hold Widow's Harbor, Pilen V, and New Haven in the Altus Sector, just next to the Sol Sector, expires in six days, May 20, so the timing lines up perfectly with the leaked update.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead previously acknowledged that the team had stalled with updates in recent months and promised " we are cooking ," so it should come as no surprise that we're getting a lot of updates in such a small time frame.

In the meantime, there's lots to do for endgame players as new weapon customization and attachment options have been added. These are more than just cosmetics, as the attachments change the stats on many primary weapons. Now you'll finally have a use for all those requisition slips.

