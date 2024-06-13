Everything in the Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond battle pass

The Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond is here, and it's the first reworked offering based on feedback from players. Arrowhead have said that going forward they will be focusing on quality over quantity, which means Warbonds will be launching less frequently and contain fewer items overall, but there will be a stronger thematic link between the items and they'll be more impactful.

This is the fifth premium pass launched for Helldivers 2, and the Viper Commandos has a jungle theme running through it so expect a generous amount of camouflage to be involved. Potential highlights include the SG-22 Bushwhacker triple-barrel shotgun that can be carried as a secondary weapon for close encounters, and the K-2 Throwing Knife to fall back on in an ammo-based emergency. How this will all stack up against the Helldivers 2 best Warbond remains to be seen, but if you want to know more then here's a complete listing of contents for the Viper Commandos Warbond in Helldivers 2, along with details of how to get it and what it costs.

All rewards in the Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond

Unlike previous entries such as the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond, there is now a slightly reduced set of 22 different rewards available in the Viper Commandos Warbond that players unlock by spending medals. These include a new primary and secondary weapon, a couple of fresh armor sets for sneaking around the jungle in, new utilities such as the throwing knife, and a whole lot more. I've laid out all of the rewards below, across the pages of the Warbond, along with the medal cost for each so you can plan out which ones to target first.

This is everything included with the Viper Commandos Warbond:

PAGE 1 Weapons AR-23A Liberator Carbine (Assault Rifle Primary Weapon): 20 Medals. A light armor penetrating AR with a high fire rate and capacity. Armor/Helmets PH-9 Predator (Body Armor): 40 Medals. Increases melee damage by 50%. Improves weapon handling. PH-9 Predator (Helmet): 30 Medals. Standard helmet stats with no bonuses. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Mark of the Crimson Fang (Cape): 8 Medals. Mark of the Crimson Fang (Player Card): 2 Medals. Undergrowth Hellpod Pattern (Hellpod Pattern): 20 Medals. Welcome Adoration (Victory Pose): 8 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 7 Medals.



PAGE 2 (Requires 100 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons SG-22 Bushwhacker (Shotgun Secondary Weapon): 50 Medals. A one-handed light armor penetrating weapon with multiple firing modes. Armor/Helmets PH-202 Twigsnapper (Body Armor): 45 Medals. Increases melee damage by 50%. Improves weapon handling. PH-202 Twigsnapper (Helmet): 35 Medals. Standard helmet stats with no bonuses. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Guns of Liberty (Victory Pose): 15 Medals. Executioner's Canopy (Cape): 20 Medals. Executioner's Canopy (Player Card): 5 Medals. Undergrowth Shuttle Pattern (Shuttle Pattern): 50 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 12 Medals.



PAGE 3 (Requires 275 Medals spent to unlock) Weapons K-2 Throwing Knife (Grenade): 60 Medals. A last-ditch backup if you get caught short on ammo. Boosters Experimental Infusion (Booster): 80 Medals. As well as restoring health, Stims temporarily increase movement speed and damage reduction, but cause trembling. Cosmetics/Capes/Emotes Test of Conviction (Emote): 70 Medals. Undergrowth Exosuit Pattern (Exosuit Pattern): 50 Medals. Viper Commando (Title): 20 Medals. Currency 100 Super Credits: 32 Medals.



If you want to acquire everything shown here then it will set you back a total of 679 Medals, though you can spend less by cherry-picking the specific items you want as you progress through the pages.

How to get the Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond

The Viper Commandos Warbond can be purchased for the standard price of 1,000 Super Credits by accessing the Warbond tab of the Acquisitions Center menu on your Destroyer – press Square to open it. Scroll down to the bottom of the list, past previous premium Warbonds such as Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation, and you'll find Viper Commandos at the bottom along with the prompt in the bottom-right corner to buy it by pressing Triangle.

Don't forget that while you can purchase exactly 1,000 Super Credits for $9.99 / £7.99 in the Super Store, it's also possible to earn Helldivers 2 Super Credits by making progress through the campaign, so if you've spent enough time playing the game then you can claim this Warbond for free.

