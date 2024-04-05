Everything in the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond

For the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond, players are being offered lots of new explosive weapons, to bring the boom to the bots and bugs. The latest, premium, battle pass-style Warbond is coming to Helldivers 2 on April 11 with three new weapons (including a crossbow), a new grenade pistol, a thermite grenade, and a new Booster. There are also three sets of bulky, bomb-proof (not actually bomb-proof) armor sets, so you can kit out your Helldiver with a new look. With the Warbond right around the corner, here's everything we know about Democratic Detonation so you can start saving your Medals.

All unlocks in the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2

So far, 15 items have been confirmed for the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond, including several new guns, three new armor sets, and a new booster. As usual, you'll need varying amounts of Medals to unlock each item. Here are all the explosive additions we know of so far:

Weapons: BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle: This sounds like an anti-infantry rifle with decent armor penetration. R-36 Eruptor Rifle: A bolt-action rifle that fires exploding shrapnel shells. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow: A crossbow that fires exploding bolts. Simple. GP-31 Grenade Pistol: A chunky pistol that shoots grenades. It doesn't use a magazine so needs to be reloaded after every shot. G-123 Thermite Grenade: A sticky grenade that burns white-hot for a short duration. The Terminids won't like that.

Armor: CE-27 Ground Breaker medium armor and helmet CE-07 Demolition Specialist light armor and helmet FS-55 Devastator heavy armor and helmet Harbinger of True Equality cape Eagle’s Fury cape Freedom’s Tapestry cape

Booster: Expert Extraction Pilot: Reduces the extraction timer for quicker escapes.



The passive perk for the armor has not yet been revealed, but we'll update this guide with full details on every item once the Warbond has launched, hopefully helping you decide what the best Helldivers 2 armor is and whether you should buy it if anything ends up being a Helldivers 2 meta loadout choice. Furthermore, based on previous premium Warbonds, such as Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge and Steeled Veterans, you should expect the usual emotes, victory poses, player card backgrounds, and Super Credits to fill the gaps.

How to get the Democratic Detonation Warbond

As mentioned, the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond isn't available yet, launching on April 11. When it becomes available on release day (for Cutting Edge, this was around 10am UTC) players will be able to buy the Warbond or Super Credits in the Acquisition Center of the Destroyer. Based on previous premium Warbonds, Democratic Detonation should cost 1000 Super Credits, and you can buy that exact number of Super Credits for $9.99 / £7.99 in the Super Store. Remember, Super Credits can also be found randomly at minor points of interest during missions, so you may not have to spend real money on this Warbond!



