How to kill a Helldivers 2 Bile Titan

Killing a Helldivers 2 Bile Titan can be a serious challenge, especially at lower levels and at higher difficulties as you need the right Stratagems and weapons. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to bring down these bile-spewing behemoths which you might have to do for a regular mission objective. However, once you get to Hard difficulty and above, Bile Titans can spawn in the world and appear in bug bursts. Bringing Bile Titans down quickly in Helldivers 2 is therefore vital, so here's some advice on how to do so.

How to kill Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Bile Titans are one of the most heavily armored Helldivers 2 enemies, but the mouth and glowing green underbelly are weak points that should be your focus for damage. Although, these areas are still quite well armored, so explosives and armor-piercing weapons and Stratagems are crucial for quickly bringing down such a big bug. Here's a quickfire list of the best Bile Titan-killing weaponry your squad should pick before dropping in:

Railgun

Autocannon

Recoilless Rifle

Railcannon Strike

Eagle 500kg Bomb

Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods

Autocannon Sentry

Rocket Sentry

You obviously won't need to use every single one of those Stratagems at once to bring down a single titan, but if each player on your squad has at least one of those, you should have some options. Moreover, make sure you use the environment to your advantage to avoid the Bile Titans spews (just like regular Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers), and make moving as awkward as possible for it. Keeping your distance is also advised, but if the Bile Titan gets too close, running directly under it and avoiding its leg attacks can also be a good strategy for repositioning. In a pinch, a well-placed Hellpod from a teammate that's just been called back can also deal a lot of damage to larger foes.

If you're not quite a high enough level to unlock these Helldivers 2 weapons and Stratagems, you can still take down a Bile Titan, but you'll just need to be more careful and coordinated. I recommend bringing the Anti-Materiel Rifle, Expendable Anti-Tank, or Recoilless Rifle as your support weapon. Stick with the regular Orbital Precision Strike, but then bring along Eagle Rocket Pods once you reach level 10. The Sentry turrets you have access to at these levels will do little damage but can at least serve as a distraction.



