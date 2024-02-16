Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers and how to kill them

Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers are the large, tick-like Terminids with glowing green abdomens that spit highly corrosive bile – it's not hard to see why they're called Bile Spewers. They're one of the first big bug types you'll come up against as you ascend through the difficulties in the eastern sectors of the galaxy, and their acid vomit and chitinous armor makes them a pain to deal with. In case you've got a personal order to kill these big bugs, I've laid out where you can find Bile Spewers and how to kill them in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Since they're Terminids, you'll find Bile Spewers on any Terminid-occupied planet in the eastern sectors of the galaxy. At the time of writing, those planets include Erata Prime, Fenrir III, Meridia, and Turing in the Umlaut Sector. Importantly, you'll also need to be playing on at least Medium difficulty or higher as otherwise heavily-armored Helldivers 2 enemies, like Bile Spewers, won't appear. That means killing these bugs isn't ideal for Helldivers 2 solo players either.

As for killing the Bile Spewers, you should focus your fire on their glowing green abdomens as they lack armor there. Blasting this part with any gun is effective, but I've found that the rapid-fire Breaker shotgun – one of the best Helldivers 2 weapons – to be the most useful. Otherwise, explosives and high-impact weapons, such as the Recoilless Rifle, grenades, and orbital and eagle-based Stratagems, will all be very useful.

When fighting Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, their mobility means you can quite easily get around and behind them to shoot those green behinds, but if you're facing one head on, be prepared to dive to the side as they rear back to spew their acid. They also tend to explode if you kill them by shooting those green parts, so make sure you're not at point-blank range. At even higher difficulties, Bile Spewers are also able to convert themselves into bile mortar cannons, raining blobs of acid down, so they can become a huge problem. If you want to kill lots of them easily, I advise sticking to Medium or Challenging difficulty!



