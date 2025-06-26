How to kill BTs in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 BTs can be killed with specific weapons, usually blood or MP-based weapons that are specifically designed to kill the game's shadowy ghosts. BTs themselves serve as powerful enemies that have to be carefully navigated around for the best chance of survival, and are arguably more dangerous than any other enemy type in Death Stranding 2.

BTs can often be snuck around, but sooner or later you'll need to understand how to fight them, if only for those situations where you fail to sneak around the ghosts and have to fight them off. If you need to know how to kill and defeat the Death Stranding 2 BTs, here's how to become a grade-A ghostbuster.

How do you kill BTs in Death Stranding 2?

BTs in Death Stranding are specifically weak to blood-based and MP weapons, and you'll unlock a variety of them throughout the course of the game in various forms. In reality, what kind of BT you're fighting should change your strategy, as some of them have weaknesses or strengths that others don't. With that in mind, I'll cover the three major types of BT in Death Stranding 2 and what you need to do to defeat them, but here are some general tips first.

Avoid BTs wherever possible. BTs can be fairly deadly, but more importantly there's rarely a reason to actually kill them, as they don't have anything on them other than Chiral Crystals, and these aren't worth the risk. If there's a BT hotspot ahead of you, consider just travelling around it.

Make sure you have the weapons made to fight them. Tranquilizers and Bola Guns, though great on regular enemies, are going to be much worse against a BT. If you're planning on fighting them, make sure that you have MP or Blood-based armaments. We've actually made a list of all the best Death Stranding 2 weapons for fighting BTs here!

The longer the fight lasts, the worse it'll get. The lowest tier of BT tends to summon more deadly ones, so make sure that you deal with the weak ones quickly before they get the chance to do so.

How to kill Gazers and Watchers

These BTs look like ethereal spirits floating in the air. Gazers are sized like normal humans and have umbilical cords, while Watchers are bigger, with glowing eyes. If they spot you, they summon hunters (see below) and potentially other BTs to attack you. They're semi translucent and don't show up until you're close, making them easy to miss. Here's what you need to know:

Stealth around them. Don't get weapons hot on these until you're spotted. Use your Odradek to mark them more easily, see where it's pointed to know where the nearest one is, and keep in mind that the smaller Gazers are, ironically, blind. If you're close to them, hold R1 to hold your breath, and they won't be able to notice you. The bigger Watchers are not blind, so you'll need to stay behind them or in cover.

Isolate them and pick them off. Use quiet attacks to pick them off before they can react and alert. Silenced MP weapons and Blood Grenades can work for this. If you've unlocked the Blood Boomerang, you can use this not only as a powerful throwing weapon, but also to stealth-kill any BT with an umbilical cord.

If one sees you, kill it! These BTs simply exist to summon others, and they do that when they manage to make physical contact with you, disappearing and bringing Hunters or Catchers in to replace it. If one moves in your direction, do whatever you can to end it before it reaches you.

How to kill Hunters

(Image credit: Sony)

When spotted by Gazers or Watchers, they'll summon Hunters, a pool of tar to wade through while gooey human shapes try to drag themselves out of it and pull you down.

Keep moving. The longer you spend in the tar, the more danger you're in. If you're pulled too deep or spend too long in there, it'll summon the deadly Catcher (see below).

Don't bother with stealth. At this point, you need to open fire. Find a balance between trying to escape the tar and shooting the Hunters who hold you back. A shotgun or machine gun is a good choice, as they'll be too close for explosives.

Get out of the tar! Ultimately if you can get free of the tar, this section is over and the Hunters should despawn. Whether you kill them all or just get away, it comes down to the same thing.

How to kill Catchers

(Image credit: Sony)

Catchers are the most powerful form of BT, huge entities that look like all sorts of things – squids, whales or even huge people, that cause the entire area to become tar and therefore difficult to navigate. Catchers appear when you're dragged down enough by Hunters, usually after they pull you prone, but can also occasionally appear when you're spotted by a Watcher. This is effectively a boss fight, and should be treated like one, similar to when you have to work out how to kill the first Death Stranding 2 BT boss in Mexico.

Stay far away! Catchers can kill you instantly if you don't escape their grapple, and depending on the shape of the BT, you might not get the prompt to try and escape it.

Aim for raised ground. Because you need to stay evasive, use the raised ground above the tar as stepping stones for faster movement and the ability to dodge.

Target the glowing sections. All Catchers will have an area that glows white or orange – that's the weak point. Put everything you have into that.

Use grenades to stun them, especially when they charge. A weapon with a grenade launcher underbarrel attachment is good here, as Catchers tend to reel back when their weak spot is hit by an explosive. When one charges at you, using a grenade to cause it to recoil is a great way to delay it.

How to kill floating Jellyfish BTs

(Image credit: Sony)

Outside of the above hierarchy, sometimes players will encounter huge, jellyfish-like BTs floating above sections of coastline in large groups, both red and black. These are very simple enemies that will simply float towards the player to attack them if not dealt with, so simply stay at a safe distance and use a machine gun, grenade launcher or built-in vehicle weapon to pick them off. If you can kill the red ones, they'll explode and wipe out other jellyfish nearby.

Outside of battling BT ghosts and exploring the dangerous wilderness, Death Stranding 2 has plenty of other challenges.

