My favorite Alienware gaming PC build is $1,000 off right now, but you’ll want to move quick
A powerhouse RTX 4090 rig with a monstrous discount
Calling RTX 4090 gaming PC builds an investment is an understatement, but Dell just made its Alienware Aurora R15 rig more affordable with a $1,000 discount. Nvidia’s flagship graphics card costs over $1,600 on its lonesome, so the fact you can grab an entire rig for under $3,000 right now is pretty swish.
If you mosey on over to Dell right now, you’ll find the Alienware Aurora R15 sitting pretty with a $2,899.99 price tag, thanks to that aforementioned $1,000 discount. The monstrous RTX 4090 rig will normally sit you back $3,899.99, but the system maker has called time on the 2023 model and sent it to the clearance bin. While I’d still implore you to think before slapping this kind of cash on a high-spec system, time is of the essence due to the deal’s reduced-to-clear status. The last time this discount popped up was during the company’s President’s Day sales, and I suspect it could be one of the last times we’ll see stock available.
Despite its hearty $1,000 discount, I still consider this machine to be one of the best Alienware gaming PCs on the market. The rig on offer is slightly different to the one featured in my Alienware Aurora R15 review, with the most obvious difference being its black and red ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ case. Inside, you’re also getting an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X along with 64GB DDR5 RAM, but both machines benefit from the brute performance of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, meaning the experience should be largely similar.
Alienware Aurora R15 RTX 4090 gaming PC |$3,899.99 $2,899.99 at Dell
Save $1,000 - Now back down to its lowest price since President’s Day, this Aurora R15 RTX 4090 build is cheaper than some RTX 4080 machines out there. For the money, you’re getting top-of-the-line specs that will be able to smash the latest games for years to come
Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, Windows 11 Home, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 64 GB RAM, DDR5, 2TB SSD
Buy it if:
✅You want top-end 4K performance
✅You like the look of Alienware PCs
✅You want to run the latest games
Don't buy it if:
❌You tend to play at 1440p
❌You'd like a more traditional-looking case
Should you buy the Alienware Aurora R15?
There are two things I’d advise considering before splashing out on this Alienware Aurora R15. Firstly, it’s worth placing specs aside and thinking about whether you like the look of Dell’s unconventional rig. The above configuration might rival the best gaming PCs out there, but if you really can’t stand its weird curves and almost NASA-punk vibes, you’d be better off with something like the Acer Predator Orion 7000.
I’d also urge you to have a good look at your setup and think about whether an RTX 4090 is the right graphics card for your needs. Not only will you need one of the best gaming monitors to fully benefit from the GPU’s capabilities, but alternatives like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super can deliver a robust 4K experience for a chunk less. That said, if you just like the idea of having the best of the best at your disposal, this Alienware rig makes for a better way to obtain the powerhouse card.
Having used the Alienware Aurora R15, I can attest to the fact it’s a fabulous machine with one hell of a gaming kick. I practically played my first run of Baldur’s Gate 3 on the rig with every setting cranked up to max at 4K, and while I don’t think you need a three grand PC to enjoy the massive D&D RPG, it did make the journey a bit more magical.
