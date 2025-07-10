This Prime Day RTX 5090 "deal" is making my head hurt, but there are graphics card offers to ease the pain

I'm going to hold your PC gaming hand when I say this - you're not going to get an RTX 5090 graphics card cheap this Prime Day. In truth, I doubt the flagship Blackwell GPU will ever reach an affordable price point, even with discounts, as that failed to happen with the RTX 4090 and its RTX 30-series sibling before it.

That said, there is a custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card down to $2,799.99 from $2,999.99 right now. No, that's not a typo, the offer knocks $300 off the best graphics card contender, and it's still $800 more than its fabled MSRP. Even Amazon isn't willing to call this a Prime Day gaming deal, and I've noticed that it even takes away the "Prime Day Deal" filter on the side on the side of the page when you're browsing GPU offers.

Even just thinking about flagship graphics card prices is giving me a headache, but I'm not willing to let migraine-inducing custom MSRPs get the better of me. Instead, I've fished out three graphics card offers that will actually help you grab a GPU for a little less than usual, ultimately helping you upgrade your rig or build a new PC using offers this Prime Day.

Spoiler - they're all part of the Newegg FantasTech sale rather than Prime Day.

Budget pick ONIX ODYSSEY Arc B580 12GB + $30 gift card | $329.99 $299.99 at Newegg

Save $29.99 - This is still more than the Arc B580 should cost, but Newegg is helping mitigate higher than MSRP price tags by knocking the custom variant under $300 and including a $30 gift card. The latter perk will benefit anyone picking up more components or building a 1080p gaming PC, since you can use it to invest in other bits. This is the cheapest version of Intel's GPU I could find right now, beating other entry-level options from AMD and Nvidia. UK: Acer Arc B580 | £269.99 £239.99 at Amazon

Mid-range pick Asus PRIME GeForce RTX 5070 OC + $110 gift card | $699.99 $659.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - At face value, this GeForce RTX 5070 deal is nothing to write home about and is still well above Nvidia's $549.99 MSRP. However, there aren't any models around for that price, and if you're picking up other components anyway, the included $110 gift card will technically mean you're getting the GPU for its base price. This one will best suit mid-range players looking for solid 1440p performance and room for 4K using AI upscaling. UK: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 | £619 £500.93 at Amazon

Premium pick ZOTAC AMP Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5080 | $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Okay, look, I'm almost as grumpy about GeForce RTX 5080 prices as I am about the RTX 5090. But, I do view the 80-class model as the only truly attainable high-end Nvidia model, and this Newegg deal means you're paying $300 over MSRP rather than $400. This is a proper 4K graphics card that will make short work of ray tracing workloads and ultra presets, and it's the only green team GPU I'd personally consider right now for premium builds, personally. UK: MSI GeForce RTX 5080 | £1,269.99 £1,109 at Amazon

From the bottom of my GPU reviewing heart, I wish I had better graphics cards to share with you. I do think the above offers will help PC builders out there make the best of a bad situation, especially upon discovering Prime Day is allergic to discounting cards.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I feel like the best advice I can give to those of you building a rig from scratch is to actually check out Prime Day PC deals first. Pre-built systems can be your key to getting a graphics card for "cheaper" since some machines will drop further than a single GPU. You'll still have to invest heavily if you're seeking an RTX 5090 build, so keep that in mind if you're shooting for the specs stars.

