Newegg is taking the fight to Prime Day, so I've searched the entire site for the 9 best discounts available now

Newegg loves crashing Amazon's Prime day party and its FantasTech sale is piling the pressure on Amazon once again. While the eggy retailer doesn't always beat its marketplace rival across the board, I've got a knack for spotting offers that actually put the subscriber sale to shame.

Being a PC tech site, Newegg's specialty is naturally peripherals, monitors, and components. Therefore, if you're planning on diving into Prime Day gaming deals with DIY rig and desk setup aspirations in mind, you'll want to cross-reference your picks with FantasTech deal alternatives. Again, Amazon does hold its ground with some discounts, but Newegg plays a little dirty by offering freebies and gift cards on top of already competitive savings.

If you really can't be bothered endlessly scrolling through the FantasTech and Prime Day sales this week, fear not, as I've done the leg work for you. Not only have I hand-picked 9 Newegg discounts that really stand out compared to Amazon's offering, but I've also carved out a quick path to some of the top offers going right now. There's even a shiny new AMD Radeon graphics card going for $299.99 that sweetens the deal with a free $30 card, so you'll want to take a look ASAP.

Today's best Newegg FantasTech sale deals

1. RK ROYAL KLUDGE M75 | $89.99 $49.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - There isn't, admittedly, an abundance of keyboards at Newegg right now, but this offer makes up for the lack of variety. Not only does this keeb boast hot-swappable mechanical switches, 2.4G wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and a rotary knob, but it's also $20 cheaper than at Amazon.

2. Asus VG27AQA1A 27-inch | $169.99 $149.99 at NeweggSave $20 - Newegg has shoved Asus' 170Hz QHD gaming screen $10 lower than Amazon's best-ever price, so this is an absolute win for the egg-themed store. Plus, for whatever reason, it's sitting over $200 over at the Prime place, so it could really be doing with a similar subscriber discount.

3. Uperfect 144Hz 16-inch portable monitor + $10 gift card | $139.99 $129.99 at Newegg

Save $10 - A smaller $10 discount on this 144Hz QHD portable monitor is all Newegg needs, as Amazon has the same one for over $30 more. Plus, you're also getting a free $10 gift card, which absolutely smashes record lows elsewhere.

4. MSI Force Pro Wireless Gaming Controller | $144.99 $109.99 at Newegg using code

Save $35 - Amazon was able to match Newegg's original base discount to $114.99. However, those eggs are crafty, and if you use code FTTEU7365, you'll get an extra $5 off to save you from heading into the Prime Day pit. This gamepad doesn't get too many discounts, so if you're looking for hall-effect Joysticks and Xbox sensibilities, have a gander.



5. ASUS Dual Radeon RX 9060 XT + $30 gift card | $339.99 $299.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - Yes, this is the RX 9070's MSRP, but Amazon seems to be allergic to listings under $300. There's only one model over there that sticks with this same price tag, but it doesn't come with a $30 gift card as a bonus. Considering this GPU only released last month, and we're talking about a custom Asus model, this is as good a deal as you'll get.

6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT + TeamGroup 1TB SSD | $199.98 $159 at Newegg

Save $140.98 - On the Ryzen 7 CPU alone, Amazon has Newegg beat by $18. However, this is actually a stealth bundle since it comes with a 1TB SSD that comes in at $71.99. If you're building a PC or doing an overhaul of your rig, opting for this offer over Amazon's could end up saving you more cash.

7. Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme handheld | $649.99 $448.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - This ROG Ally offer first popped up during the 4th of July, and I'm pleased to see it stick around. Amazon hasn't touched the price of this handheld since it's still sitting at $699.99 despite Prime Day, and that means Newegg is automatically the place you want to go for the portable.

8. Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 RAM (2 x 16GB) | $125.99 $109.99 at Newegg

Save $16 - Newegg is edging just ahead of Amazon here with an extra $10 off, and that's not too shabby considering this is a 32GB DDR5 RAM kit. Memory prices are slightly up at the moment, so while this set has been cheaper in the past, this is one of the better offers out there right now.

9. ASUS X870 AYW GAMING WIFI ATX motherboard | $219.99 $199.99 at Newegg

Save $20 - This is a pretty full-featured AM4 motherboard for under $200, providing everything from Wi-Fi 6 to USB-4 connectivity. Amazon seems to be working with a higher MSRP entirely, chopping 10% off a $249.99 list price instead. So, if you fancy making this board the base of your new rig, you should stick with Newegg.

When will Newegg's FantasTech sale end? The FantasTech sale ends on July 13, 2025, meaning Newegg's counter Prime Day event actually runs for longer than Amazon's four day bonanza. That effectively means you're guaranteed to get lower prices at Newegg until at least Sunday not to mention more offers could surface to challenge it's main rival.

Newegg vs Amazon: who is cheaper during Prime Day Amazon and Newegg usually both battle it out on Prime Day, and they're not the only cutting prices throughout the event. Normally, Amazon rises to any challenges, but the egg-themed site and other stores will try and combat savings with free gift cards, extra tech, and additional coupon codes. Simply put, there is no single store that's guaranteed to be cheaper, and you'll need to keep an eye on them all to grab the biggest savings.

