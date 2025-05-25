iBUYPOWER's Slate gaming PC is discounted for Memorial Day, and it might be the best value RTX 5070 build on the shelves right now

Memorial Day is upon us, and even as new RTX 50 series GPUs from Nvidia are launching, good gaming PC deals can still be found. iBUYPOWER is leading the charge with up-to-date configurations that pack AMD's latest processors and those aforementioned Blackwell GPUs. My favorite is the updated model of a PC I reviewed last year, which might just be the best value RTX 5070 build I can find right now.

Going for $1,799 at iBUYPOWER, it might not seem like the most affordable deal in the world, but let's not forget that the RTX 5070 is still pretty much brand new, and with Nvidia making such lofty claims about its RTX 4090-tier performance, and with so many manufacturers refusing to meet MSRP, this is actually a pretty decent price to pay for a gaming PC that houses it. The Slate 9MP's actually reduced down from $2,099, so you do keep a fair bit of money in your pocket with this deal.

Usually, when I hunt for the best gaming PCs during big sales events like Memorial Day, Newegg is the retailer that has the rest beat in terms of low prices. While there are lots of RTX 40 Series rigs discounted over there right now, there aren't too many good deals on RTX 50 Series builds. Let's take a closer look at what you get for your money here.

Should you buy an iBUYPOWER Slate gaming PC?

When I reviewed the iBUYPOWER Slate back in 2024, I was pleasantly surprised by its performance, and that was an older configuration than the one on offer here. The version I tested had a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and an Intel Core i7-14700K in it, and it handled all of our strenuous benchmarking tests with ease. Sure, it didn't quite live up to the performance of PCs with higher-tier parts, but it certainly gives the mid-range HP Omen 35L a run for its money.

Armed with an Nvidia RTX 5070 inside it, you're going to see silky smooth frame rates, although be prepared to really lean on multi-frame generation for the best results. Regardless, we were fans of this best graphics card contender since it delivered a performance boost from the RTX 4070 Super. We'll be the first to admit that it isn't the RTX 4090 rival Nvidia claimed it would be, though, and arguably, this is the GPU that's sparked the wave of backlash against "fake frames" GPUs that lean on upscaling software for all of their value.

Still, there's no denying that it's a powerful GPU to opt for that's going to give you plenty of room to gallop at 4K and 1440p, so what else in this rig are you spending the money on? Well, I do have to say, as someone who reviews prebuilt gaming PCs, that 32GB of DDR5 is actually fairly generous. So many builders go for 16GB to keep costs down, so seeing 32GB here is decent value versus some of the budget competition at Newegg. Unfortunately, there's no liquid cooling here, and if that's a deal breaker for you, you'll need to spend more on iBUYPOWER's Slate 8MP B04 configuration, which is currently down at $2,049 for Memorial Day. My biggest gripe with iBUYPOWER's prebuilds is in the storage department, though. Be ready to upgrade that part before anything else, since this brand usually utilizes WD's rather slow Blue drives that don't offer much in the way of speed compared to the best SSDs out there.

