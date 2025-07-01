Alienware gaming PCs aren't cheap, but I'd grab a discounted Aurora rig over a single graphics card right now

Even with a discount, Alienware Aurora gaming PCs will normally set you back more than a custom build from any other brand. But, I'm fully aware that when it comes to grabbing graphics cards, times are anything but normal, and that means you're potentially better off taking advantage of Dell's "Black Friday in July" sale.

Over at Dell, there are multiple Alienware Aurora builds with up to $700 off, but I'm specifically eyeing an RTX 5070 Ti rig for $1,999.99. The same system will usually set you back $2,299.99 outside of the sale season, but in line with Prime Day, the tech giant has knocked its builds down to new record lows.

Alienware Aurora (2025) | $2,299.99 $1.999.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Dell's summer sale has knocked various systems down to record-low prices, and this RTX 5070 Ti system is now under $2,000 for the first time. It's still an investment, but by the time you add the cost of a custom build with the same GPU, you're looking at potentially a chunk more. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD UK: From £1,798.99 at Dell

I'm aware that not everyone will vibe with grabbing an entire Alienware gaming PC when they could just upgrade an existing rig. But, if you're just starting out, you'll be looking at around a grand for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on its own. The cheapest version I can find online right now is the MSI Ventus for $899.99 at Newegg, so you'd need a build already with 32GB DDR5 RAM, an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, 1TB SSD, and an AIO cooler to match what Dell is offering.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

That's harder to pull off than you'd think, even if you do start with a blank canvas. That said, as a PC builder, I do get why enthusiasts would rather put together their own rig than use a pre-build with proprietary elements. What I will say is that having spent a good chunk of time testing the Alienware Aurora R16, it does offer up everything most players will need from a desktop machine, including room for some upgrades.

Compared to previous-gen systems like the Alienware Aurora R15, the newer R16 (now simply Aurora 2025) is much more approachable in terms of design. Gone is the weird space capsule case, and in is a relatively standard black box with some flashes of RGB. The innards are fairly standard, too, although the motherboard is slightly awkward since it only has two DIMM slots for RAM upgrades.

I've specifically tested the RTX 4090 version, and while your performance mileage will vary based on whether you go for a lower spec GPU, you'll be in for a solid experience. Thanks to refinements to its case design, the new Aurora range runs much cooler and is far quieter than previous machines, which means you can push it that bit harder to boost fps in new games.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Taking advantage of Alienware discounts can provide you with an affordable starter PC or a powerhouse rig for less. If you're the kind of player who couldn't give a hoot about upgrades and just wants a system that'll reliably hit system requirements for new releases, I'd aim for one of the mid-range Aurora builds.

Those of you who would rather build up to having a higher spec rig will also want to consider grabbing the cheapest Aurora system available right now. That just so happens to be a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti configuration for $1,449.99, and that's going to be more than enough for a solid 1080p experience with room to upgrade down the road. Whether that means eventually opting for a 70-class card or even waiting for Super models is up to you, but the option is there for those of you on more of a budget.

