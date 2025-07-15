2025 is a great year for building smaller gaming PCs, and Fractal Design's new Epoch case proves it

Call me crazy, but I love desktop gaming PCs that actually fit on a desktop. Sure, the power of today's largest PC components can mean you need more space for them inside a case, and sure, keeping them cooler might prove easier in a larger chassis. I understand all of that, but I'm always going to be a fan of a PC that doesn't take up all the room under a desk.

Thankfully, 2025 is throwing out some amazing options for folks like me. Earlier in the year, we had NZXT's H3 Flow release, which is the brand's first Mini-ATX case in years. We've also just heard about Fractal Design's latest invention, the Epoch case. Coming in at $122, it's technically a regular mid-sized ATX PC case, but it's snug enough that it comfortably fits on a desk, and that's my kind of gaming PC.

To get you up to speed if you haven't built a gaming PC before, there are different form factors to think about, which will determine the components you can configure together in your build. The smallest are ITX motherboards and cases, then there's ATX, which are the most commonly found since they're a happy medium for most builders. Moving up to super-sized machines, you have E-ATX. There's never any performance boost when you opt for an XL motherboard, so I've never really understood the appeal there. Occasionally, with the smallest ITX motherboards, you can miss out on a few bells and whistles, but you never lose out majorly to the ATX boards.

For me, the best size of case hits the sweet spot between the ITX, small-form-factor builds that often turn out a bit quirky, and the regular ATX sizes that are just that little bit too big to sit on your desk. This wonderful Goldilocks size is the Micro-ATX category. In the last few years, we've seen loads of clever ITX cases coming out as more people realise that it's possible to build a massively powerful gaming PC in a chassis the size of a regular console. Even in the prebuilt scene, I've tested the Acer Predator Orion X, and although its internal designs are a bit complex, it's an amazing way to harness RTX 4080 power.

But Micro-ATX cases have found themselves in a funny spot lately. You'll often see them with some of the bizarre quirks of ITX cases instead of taking on the regular ATX shape and design. This can mean inverting your motherboard to fit everything in, for example. Fractal Epoch bucks that trend, though, making a traditional gaming PC case just a tad smaller (447 x 215 x 469 mm), but keeping hold of its transparent panel on the side for those who want it.

These Micro-ATX cases can fit full-sized graphics cards (372mm), but often max out at a top-mounted AIO of 240mm, like Epoch does. However, you can squeeze in a regular ATX-sized motherboard in the Fractal Epoch, or opt for a slightly smaller, mini-ATX one.

On the top and front of Epoch, there are mesh panels to help with airflow, and the front includes three of Fractal's Momentum 12 fans - which is a nice bonus, seeing as some full-sized cases don't even ship with three front fans. Despite the lack of space for a 360mm AIO on the top of the case, you can fit one into the front. If you're planning on using an air-cooling tower for your CPU, you have room for one that's up to 170mm tall.

As always with Fractal's PC cases, there's loads of practicality baked in too. The IO has great connectivity that lines up with most larger cases - there's a 20Gbps USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Epoch's panels can all be removed and reinstalled without the use of tools, and there are plenty of cable management goodies on the rear side.

I'm usually a massive fan of RGB when it comes to PC building, but I'm actually questioning that when it comes to the Fractal Epoch. Although there are black and white RGB/non-RGB options available, I think the clean aesthetic might actually look better without the RGB fans in there. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but feel free to sound off in the comments and let me know what you think.

Finding your perfect PC case?

