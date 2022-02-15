The best cheap gaming PC deals can help break down the barriers into the platform without costing the Earth. While you're unlikely to find machines that rival the specs of the best gaming PCs for under the $1,000 / £1,000 mark, proficient 1080p performance in the latest games is more than possible on even the cheapest of these rigs.

If you're after one of the best cheap gaming PC deals with a rig running one of the best graphics cards for gaming, then you may need to up your budget slightly. The likes of RTX 3060 PCs and RTX 3070 PCs are going to be far more powerful for both 1440p and 4K gaming. We're living in an age where GPUs are harder to come by for MSRP than ever before, with the prebuilt market being the ideal method to get your hands on some essential hardware at the moment.

The best cheap gaming PC retailers:

US: Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Walmart | Newegg | Adorama

UK: Amazon | Currys | Overclockers UK | LaptopsDirect | Argos

If you're interested in portable power, however, then we recommend checking out the best cheap gaming laptop deals for all the latest offers on some of the best gaming laptops available now. RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti laptops have since been unveiled, so anyone looking for extra power knows where to start their search.

The best cheap gaming PC deals in February 2022

best cheap gaming PC deals under $1,000 - US

HP Pavilion R5 | $599 at Walmart

This HP gaming PC is very much an absolute beginning point but has enough grunt to run legacy titles, and less demanding current games, in Full HD. The specs are all respectable enough for the low asking price, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, Radeon RX 5500, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Skytech Blaze II | $900 $796.76 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is the lowest price that we can verify on the Skytech Blaze II of this spec, which is respectable for the components inside. The GTX 1650 is still a capable GPU even in 2022, just be sure to be moderate on those sliders. Features: Intel i3-10105F, GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD.

Asus ROG Strix GL10 | $819 at Walmart

Coming in at a little over the $800 mark, the Asus ROG Strix GL10 features Asus' stellar build quality and solid specs in this price range. The GPU and processor are especially good on the budget end of the scale. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R10 (Ryzen) | Starting at $930.99 at Dell

With prices starting well below the $1,000 mark, you can get yourself one of the best gaming PC configurations at surprisingly affordable rates depending on how you spec things out, of course. Features: Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 / AMD RX 6800 XT, 8-128GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD.

Alienware Aurora R12 (Intel) | Starting at $979.99 at Dell

If you're not sold on AMD chipsets just yet, 11-generation Intel processors can hold their own all the same. The starting build features an i5 processor coupled with the GTX 1650 and 8GB RAM alongside a 1TB HDD for your games. Features: Intel Core 11th-gen CPUs, up to an Nvidia RTX 3090, 8-128GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | $999 at Best Buy

For under $1,000, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is exceptional value for anyone wanting to experience the latest titles at respectable frame rates in 1080p and 1440p. The company is known for high-quality prebuilt models, and this one looks no different. Features: Intel Core i5-11400, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Skytech Shadow (RTX 3050) | $999.99 at Amazon

It's not a deal as it were, but just shy of a thousand dollars gets you the very capable RTX 3050 inside one of the better-prebuilt machines currently on the market. If you're after ray tracing at an affordable rate, then this rig is hard to beat. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Cheap gaming PC deals over $1,000 - US

ABS Master (RTX 3060) | $1,400 $1,299.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - This ABS Master build is one of the more affordable boutique-built PCs that we've seen for the money. If you want to experience ray tracing and the benefits of DLSS for less, this is hard to beat. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,650 $1,399.99 at Newegg

Save $250 - This ABS Master build is one of the more affordable RTX 3060 Ti PCs that we've come across in some time, with some decent hardware backing up that price point. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

Skytech Shiva (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,700 $1,599.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This RTX 3060 Ti PC offers incredible value for money utilizing current-generation parts, and a stellar style, for a machine that will last for many years to come. That's also considering the fact that Skytech tends to run a little pricier than other boutique builds, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

Best cheap gaming PC deals under £1,000 - UK

CyberpowerPC Wyvern | £752 £495 at Amazon

Save £257 - This is an absolutely incredible price given the hardware inside of this machine. We rarely see GTX 1650 PCs anywhere near this cheap; at sub-£500 you're getting a competent 1080p performer here. At this super-low price, we aren't anticipating that this model hangs around for long, so don't delay. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD.



PCSpecialist Vortex GR | £699 £649 at Currys

Save £50 - It's far from the deepest discount imaginable, but given the asking price, you really can't go wrong when it comes to what you're getting for your money here. Features: Intel Core i3-10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.



Cyberpower PC Wyvern | £952.80 at Amazon

At just over £950, this Wyvern build features respectable specs, with the highlight of which being the powerful current generation AMD Radeon GPU, which is built to power games in high fidelity in 1080p. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, RX 6600 XT 8GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 240GB SSD.



Cheap gaming PC deals over £1,000 - UK

PCSpecialist Vortex SF | £1,299 £1,199 at Currys

Save £100 - While this isn't a huge discount by any means, the hardware here is still completely solid for the asking price. This is especially true as RTX 3060 GPUs are still very elusive. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

PCSpecialist Tornado R5 | £1,399 £1,299 at Currys

Save £100 - If you've been after an RTX 3060 rig running a Ryzen CPU then the Tornado R5 certainly fits the bill well. What's more, the processor in question is the Ryzen 5 5600X which is one of the best chipsets out at the moment. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | £1,599 £1,499 at Currys

Save £100 - The RTX 3070 Orion 3000 build is packing in some serious hardware for the money, with the standout feature being the powerful GPU inside. This is a stellar deal for anyone wanting affordable 4K performance. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

