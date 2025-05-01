Forget Amazon gaming week, these sub-$1,000 gaming PC deals at Walmart are perfect for first-time buyers

Hello Spring shoppers, how are you finding Amazon Gaming Week? If you're as thoroughly whelmed by the offers on show as I am, you may want to look elsewhere. Whenever Amazon starts shouting about a deals week, other retailers roll up their sleeves and start price matching too. Walmart is one of those retailers, and although its Walmart+ week doesn't add many discounts to the store, it's a pretty decent alternative to Amazon.

Besides, let's face it, Amazon isn't the best place to shop if you're hunting down a prebuilt gaming PC. Yes, Amazon is the bigger retailer and does have a range of PC specs and prices, but you can almost always find better elsewhere, and Walmart is actually one of the better sources. Right now, for example, you can get some viable entry-level builds, and I've found three that come in under a grand and are well worth a buy. Firstly, the most affordable of the lot comes from CyberPowerPC, which is offering a Ryzen 5 7600 / Radeon RX 7600 PC for just $809 at Walmart.

I'm always on a mission to find the best gaming PCs for under a grand, because so often, they can feel impossible to find. Walmart has two more options for you at the moment, though, including a slightly more expensive RTX 4060 / Intel Core i5-12400F build for $849.99. Or, if you do have a bit more saved up you could go for this CyberPowerPC, which packs the same RTX 4060 GPU in with a more up-to-date processor for $989.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | $899 $809 at Walmart

Save $90 - This rig comes with a free mouse and keyboard to get you started, but the parts inside are really great value for money. You don't hear a lot about AMD's Radeon 7000 series compared to Nvidia, but it really is an alternative worth considering. Specs: AMD Ryzen 5-7600, AMD Radeon RX 7600, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want a futureproofed system on a budget

✅ You want a DDR5 machine

✅ You aren't married to an Nvidia GPU Don't buy it if: ❌ DLSS is important to you

❌ You have a bit more money to spend

If you look hard enough at Walmart, you will see even cheaper gaming PCs than the ones I'm recommending here, but in my opinion, these are the ones that are going to actually be worth your investment because of the motherboards inside them. The main thing to think about when buying a gaming PC right now is futureproofing. Sure, you can find a Ryzen 5 gaming PC at Walmart for $500-600 that has an RTX 4060 inside it, but the motherboard and CPU aren't going to get you very far because the motherboard will lock you into a DDR4 system.

What you really want is a DDR5 motherboard that you'll have room to grow as time goes on, and that will be ready to tackle more demanding games that come out in the next few years. With that said, here are the other two I'd point you toward if you have a bit more of a budget to play with.

Skytech Archangel | $979 $849 at Walmart

Save $130 - If you have a little more money to play with, the cheapest RTX 4060 build I'd recommend at Walmart this week is this Skytech Archangel. Annoyingly, it has DDR4 RAM inside it right now, but the motherboard should have DDR5 compatibility so you can upgrade when the time is right for you. Annoyingly, I can't tell you for sure because the motherboard is rather unhelfully, not listed on the retail page. Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want an RTX 40 Series GPU

✅ You're okay with DDR4 RAM for now

✅ You want a white PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You want DDR5 out of the box

❌ You're worried about motherboard compatibility

CyberPowerPC GXi4200WST | $1,099 $989 at Walmart

Save $110 - Last, but certainly not least, we have a build from CyberPowerPC which punches well above its price. This machine harnesses the power of an up-to-date 14th-generation Intel CPU, as well as an RTX 4060. But the fun doesn't stop there, you'll also get an AIO cooler to keep noise levels down, and a free mouse and keyboard for your trouble. Specs: Intel Core i5-14600KF, RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want the best specs possible under a grand

✅ You want liquid cooling

✅ You like RGB fans Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford an RTX 4070 machine

❌ You want to build your own PC

