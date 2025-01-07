Where to buy RTX 5070: all the retailers to check when mid-range GPUs launch next month

Nvidia has just announced its new mid-range graphics card, and judging by the prices at the top end of the scale it looks like many are going to be looking to buy the RTX 5070 this generation. While the heavier cards hit the shelves on January 30, we'll be waiting until February for both the new RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, with no specific pre-order or release date set.

We do, however, know that the RTX 5070 will cost $549 / £549 and the RTX 5070 Ti comes in at $749 / £749. That's a good chunk of change less than the $2,000 flagship, and $50 / £40 less than the previous generation card was two years ago. It's rare to find a price drop between generations of the best graphics cards these days, and considering Nvidia puts RTX 5070 performance at twice that of the 4070 with both DLSS and Full RT switched on there's some rare good news for the mid-range market here.

While we won't actually be able to buy RTX 5070 until next month, this is one you might need to prepare for. I've seen how fast fairly priced graphics cards can move at launch, so you'll need to be kitted out with the right retailers, timings, and all the latest pre-order updates to be in with a shot at securing yours on day one. Below, I've rounded up all the retailers I watch during every generational launch, as well as my top tips for dealing with each one.

Where to buy RTX 5070 in the US

Nvidia store Nvidia already as a notification system live, so I'd make signing up to that email list your first port of call today. Both the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are still currently listed as 'Coming February', but you'll want to be the first to know as soon as that changes. It's also the most likely place to snag a pre-order from day one, though if you want extra features it's worth holding out for after-market cards instead.

Newegg Newegg is one of the biggest component stores on the web, and often has a bountiful stock of graphics cards. It's a marketplace site that brings together a range of different merchants, which means we could well see a strong supply of third-party cards when the RTX 5070 does launch in February.

Amazon PNY, Gigabyte, Asus, and Zotac all ship their after-market graphics cards via Amazon, though the site can be a little slow on the uptake once stock drops. Still, there tends to be a larger supply here and more choice means a bigger opportunity to buy an RTX 5070 on day one.

Best Buy is often one of the first retailers to launch landing pages for in-demand pre-orders and stocks third party cards from brands like MSI, PNY, Asus, and Gigabyte. Stock can move much quicker here, and the site tends to have more eyes on it than Newegg - but if you're looking for pages to refresh on the day this is a solid starting point.

Where to buy RTX 5070 in the UK

Nvidia store Nvidia now has a notification system set up for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti launches, and I'd get signed up to that as soon as possible. This is going to be the first place these cards drop, and to be in with a chance at a base MSRP GPU you'll need to be there from the very first seconds.

Scan Scan has been our go-to for new graphics card launches in the UK for years, and it still holds up today. The site stocks third party cards from Gigabyte, PNY, MSI, and Zotac and offers a solid pre-ordering service that rarely falters during high-profile releases.

Ebuyer Ebuyer is a smaller site than Scan, but is another port of call for cards by Asus or MSI. There isn't as large a selection here, but pre-orders do run smoothly and availability is often pretty speedy.

Currys Currys certainly isn't the first retailer I would check when buying an RTX 5070, but it's still an option if things are looking rough on the day. The site hosts a limited number of cards, but is sometimes one of the first retailers to hit major pre-order events and its service has improved significantly in the last few years.

Where to buy RTX 5070: FAQ

How much is the RTX 5070? The RTX 5070 actually represents a decrease in price generation-to-generation. The card will be available for $549 / £549 - that's less than the RTX 4070, which launched at $599 / £589 in 2023. Meanwhile, the RTX 5070 Ti price is set at $749 / £749.

What is the RTX 5070 release date? We don't currently know the official RTX 5070 release date - Nvidia has only announced that both cards will hit the shelves at some time in February 2025.

Is the Is the RTX 5070 better than RTX 4070? On paper, the RTX 5070 looks set to completely take over from the 4070, with double the performance when both DLSS and Full RT are engaged. That's according to Nvidia, we'll have to wait and see how the card performs in our own testing. However, with its AI improvements in DLSS 4 and Nvidia Reflex 2, things are certainly looking snappier.

Should you buy the RTX 5070?

We'd all love to be able to buy RTX 5090 graphics cards and live our lives in full splendor, but realistically the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti have a lot to offer - perhaps, pound-for-pound, more than the high-end cards. With DLSS 4 at the helm, this could be the first mid-range GPU capable of reliable 4K gaming and even if we're not quite there just yet you're still going to get much more power for your cash than in previous generations.

On paper specs alone, we're yet to test the new generation, I'd be pitching the RTX 5070 to anyone with a current GPU from the RTX 4060 and weaker. If you're running with an RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 Super at the moment, I would wait until we've completed our full benchmarks before considering your options.

If you're going big on the AI side of things, you will want to take advantage of this new generation, and the mid-range card looks to be the most cost-effective way to do so at the moment. It's worth noting here that the RTX 5070 Ti's 1,406 AI TOPS is considerably higher than that of the RTX 5070 (988).

Eyeing up the RTX 5080? I'd slow down on that one. The 5080 is due to launch at $999 - $250 more than the RTX 4070 Ti. With both cards sharing 16GB of GDDR7 and the RTX 4070 Ti's memory bandwidth (896 GB/s) only sitting slightly behind the 4080's (960 GB/s), pure numbers are looking pretty similar here. You do get more AI grunt out of the RTX 5080 (1,801 TOPS), however.

Looking to build an entire system? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and best RAM for vital rig parts. Alternatively, check out the best Alienware gaming PC builds if you're not into DIY.