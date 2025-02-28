Where to buy AMD RX 9070 series graphics cards: retailers I'd check for AMD's latest GPUs
Prepare for AMD's new RDNA 4 graphics card lineup.
The time has come to chat about where to buy RX 9070 series graphics cards, as AMD has finally unveiled its next-gen GPU line-up. The RDNA 4 duo is set to land on March 6, and it's safe to say the red team is looking to gain mid-range ground. I'm pretty pleased with the fact the RX 9070 and RTX 9070 XT cost $549 and $599 respectively, but that could mean it flies off virtual store shelves.
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is set to become AMD's latest best graphics card contender, but it's not what I'd describe as a premium GPU. Don't get me wrong, $600 is still a hearty investment, but it's not designed to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 or Nvidia's monstrous RTX 5090 flagship. Instead, it'll be jumping in the ring with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti while the vanilla RX 9070 tries to distract you from RTX 5070 stock next week.
I'll be dumbfounded if RX 9070 series stock doesn't sell out pretty fast on March 6. I'm hoping it doesn't since it'll serve as another great 4K PC gaming option for players just looking to whittle down their Steam library. But, considering you can't even get a last-gen Radeon RX 7800 XT right now for a decent price, I think you'll need to be quick on your web-surfing feet. So, to help increase your chances at launch, I've whipped up a list of reliable retailers, buying advice, and other helpful bits ahead of next week.
Where to buy RX 9070 series GPUs in the US
1. Newegg
Serving as one of the biggest PC tech retailers in the US, Newegg should have a nice selection of RX 9070 GPUs at launch. It actually already has a pre-built system listed with the graphics card inside, so it's well worth heading to the storefront for custom models.
2. Best Buy
I'm still waiting for RX 9070 cards to hit Best Buy, but it's safe to assume the big box store will be carrying custom models on March 6. AMD has a variety of AIB partners whipping up their own versions of the RDNA 4 GPU, so you'll have plenty of designs to choose from.
3. Amazon
Amazon can be a fantastic place to pick up GPUs, but you'll want to make sure you don't pay more than $600 for an RX 9070 card on March 6. The retailer sometimes features sellers who like to ramp up prices as high as they'll go, especially if a card is in high demand.
Where to buy RTX 5070 in the UK
As one of the top gaming PC stores in the UK, Overclockers should be a safe bet for RX 9070 stock. In fact, it's one of the only retailers out there with early model listings, but you'll need to wait a little longer for individual pricing on custom models.
Where to buy RX 9070 series graphics cards: FAQ
How much are RX 9070 series graphics cards
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 prices start at $549, while the higher spec RX 9070 XT comes in at $599. That MSRP won't apply to every custom model, but there should be a variety of models for under $600 at launch if you're not interested in fancier cooling, RGB lighting, and other extras.
When is the RX 9070 series release date?
RX 9070 series graphics cards will officially arrive on March 6, meaning you'll be able to head to a retailer and buy one of the RDNA 4 GPUs on that date. There should be a wide selection of models by the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, and ASRock available on the day, provided that stock can withstand demand.
Should you buy an RX 9070 series graphics card?
I'll be looking to put both the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT to the test before making any solid recommendations, but AMD's mid-range RDNA 4 options could be worth considering. Not only are they aiming to provide 4K performance for under $600, but the red team claims the duo will rival the new RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 when it comes to "performance per dollar."
There are a few stand-out differences between AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs and Nvidia's Blackwell cards. For starters, the latter comes armed with faster 16GB GDDR7 VRAM modules, whereas the RX 9070 models stick with older 16GB GDDR6 memory. Whether this will have a huge impact on frame rates remains to be seen, but it does play a role in keeping Radeon prices lower this generation.
The other biggie is that the RX 9070 XT is $150 less than the RTX 5070 Ti. While you'd think that'd put the Radeon card in a lower class, AMD claims that the graphics card can practically match the Blackwell model's native 4K and ray tracing-enabled benchmarks, with the base XT coming in at just 2% slower. Switch that card out for a custom overclocked model, and the component giant says it's 2% faster, but this is based on in-house results across 30 games.
It's a little too early for me to say whether you should buy an RX 9070 series graphics card over an RTX 5070 series GPU. However, I will be looking to test both options side by side and declare a mid-range champion, so I'll keep you updated with my own independent benchmarks and overall impressions. What I will say is that I'm keen to see how AI upscaling tools like DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 4 change the experience at hand, especially since Nvidia is keen for features like Multi-Frame Generation to become intrinsic to the PC gaming experience.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.
