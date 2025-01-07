Where to buy RTX 5090: retailers I'd pre-order Nvidia's latest graphics card at first

Nvidia's latest flagship GPU is has only just been announced, and I'm already thinking about where to buy the RTX 5090. The new Blackwell model will set you back $1,999 if you manage to grab a Founder's Edition card, but plenty of manufacturers will join the green team's bandwagon with their own custom options.

First things first, you'll want to start thinking about RTX 5090 pre-orders. It's not just gamers looking to grab the Nvidia's next best graphics card contender on January 30, as it's AI abilities make it coveted by entire industries. Still, it's my mission to help you grab the lavish GPU as soon as it hits virtual shelves, in turn transforming your PC into the ultimate powerhouse.

I'm here to take you through where to buy the RTX 5090, and that starts with checking some reliable retailers. I check these specific stores every time a new GPU emerges on the battlefield, and while stock issues have plagued PC players in recent years, my goal is to make picking up a pre-order far easier than before.

Where to pre-order RTX 5090 in the US

Nvidia store | Check stock If you're fast enough, you'll be able to pre-order a Founder's Edition RTX 5090 and pay MSRP when they drop. If you'd prefer a beefier cooler or a factory overclock, you'll want to shop around for a custom model, and some might have to when stock runs out.

Amazon | Check stock Amazon is usually a safe bet for custom graphics card stock, and you should be able to reserve models by a variety of vendors including PNY, Zotac, Gigabyte, and Asus. There's no sign of pre-order listings yet, but the early PC gaming bird gets the GPU worm (Sorry).

Newegg | Check stock Serving as one of my favorite component retailers, Newegg should be a solid option for RTX 5090 pre-order stock. Just like with Amazon, listings will likely be for custom versions with overclocks and different coolers, so keep that in mind considering different prices.

Best Buy | Check stock



The blue and yellow big box store normally has a healthy stock of GPUs post-launch, but it's not my first port of call for early reservations. Still, there's every chance the retailer will end up with RTX 5090 pre-order stock, and I'll be keeping a close eye on its listings.

Where to pre-order RTX 5090 in the UK

Nvidia store | Check stock Going direct to Nvidia is wise if you're looking for a Founder's Edition card, as the green team's own stock is normally the first to go. You'll likely only be able to grab one for a limited time too, so unless you're looking for custom specs and a factory overclock, this should be your first port of call.

Scan UK | Check stock I've purchased most of my graphics cards at Scan UK throughout the years, so it's firmly a recommended retailer in my book. If you can't grab a Founder's Edition GPU direct from Nvidia, I'd head straight to this tech site and check out custom options.

Ebuyer | Check stock Stock at Ebuyer can be hit or miss, but it should carry a nice supply of custom RTX 5090 models. It doesn't typically feature as many listings as other retailers, so keep that in mind if you're weighing up various models by Asus, PNY, and others.

Currys | Check stock Serving as one of the UK's last physical tech stores, Currys could end up with RTX 5090 stock. Whether it'll actually list pre-orders remains to be seen, but keep it in your back pocket if other stores run out fast.

Where to buy RTX 5090: FAQ

How much is the RTX 5090? RTX 5090 prices start at $1,999 / £1,939, but that's if you can grab Nvidia's Founder's Edition model. Custom variants by the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, PNY and other vendors may set you back more if they include features like a factory overclock, so expect pricing to be higher than the original MSRP.

When will the RTX 5090 officially release? Nvidia has revealed that the RTX 5090 will launch on January 30, 2025, kickstarting the next generation of Blackwell graphics cards. Those of you looking for extreme 4K performance and cutting edge AI abilities will want to jump on pre-orders ahead of that date, but cheaper options like the $549 RTX 5070 will also arrive in February.

Is the Is the RTX 5090 better than RTX 4090? Armed with a shiny new Blackwell Nvidia GPU, the RTX 5090 will officially take the RTX 4090's flagship crown this January. While I'll need to put the new graphics card through my usual benchmark tests to know if it's actually better than the Lovelace model, features like DLSS 4 AI upscaling and GDDR7 VRAM give it more of an edge on paper.

Is the RTX 5090 for gaming? The RTX 5090 will no doubt serve as a gaming GPU powerhouse, but its AI abilities mean the Blackwell graphics card will be used for much more. Running Steam games is really just the part of this $2,000 model's abilities, and unless you're building a monstrous rig that can pull off flawless 4K results and even next-gen 8K results, you might be better off looking at cheaper options like the RTX 5080 or even RTX 5070.

Should you buy the RTX 5090?

The RTX 5090 will undoubtedly change PC gaming when it launches January 30, but its $2,000 price tag means it absolutely isn't for everyone. If you're planning on putting together an absurdly powerful 4K rig that can also venture into 8K territory using the power of AI, you'll ultimately end up eyeing up this card. However, if even the RTX 4090 feels like more than enough juice to run your Steam library, there are far cheaper options this generation.

During Nvidia's CES 2025 keynote, CEO Jensen Huang also unveiled the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5080. Each class of card should offer up frame rates that scale with price, but even the latter 70-series card can apparently provide Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 performance. Better still, that particular model comes in at $549, so current gen 4K gaming is about to get a hell of a lot cheaper in the generation to come.

Of course, there is a slight catch, as such feats are achieved using new AI tricks made possible by Blackwell. DLSS 4 will effectively give your PC a boost by generating graphics on its behalf, with Nvidia claiming the tool can fill in 33 million pixels for every 2 million generated by your actual hardware. If you'd prefer to keep things native, the results might be slightly less impressive, but you're still going to be getting a huge performance boost across the entire Blackwell range.

It's still early days for the RTX 5090, and I'll be looking to share my own benchmarks soon. That'll ultimate paint a real performance picture that'll help you decide on whether to buy the flagship, but its price tag already suggests it's for power users and extreme PC builders alike.

