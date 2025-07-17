Several major DC characters just got new logos, and it might mean big announcements are coming for James Gunn's DCU

Multiple DC characters have just received rebranded logos, and it could mean big things are coming in the DCU.

As spotted online, the logos for Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Harley Quinn have all been given new logos. See for yourself below.

The official DC brand pages for Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, & Harley Quinn have rebranded 👀 Gunn is cooking. pic.twitter.com/6qETarSBd7July 16, 2025

Ordinarily, a refresh of logos wouldn't exactly be newsworthy. However, given that James Gunn and Peter Safran's newfangled DCU is firing up thanks to Superman, there's every chance that the new uniform look for these characters are surefire signs that we'll be getting movement on something significant very soon. Whether that's casting news, release dates, or something else entirely remains unclear. But there could be plenty in the pipeline for this quartet over at DC Studios.

As of right now, we're still waiting on more concrete news from Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the Andy Muschietti-directed Bat-film that hasn't quite got going yet. A Wonder Woman movie has reportedly been fast tracked, however, which indicates the future is bright for the Themysciran.

As for the Green Lanterns, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner made an impact in Superman as part of the Justice Gang. He's returning in Lanterns, which sees John Stewart and Hal Jordan investigate a crime in a True Detective-style mystery.

Then there's Harley Quinn, who doesn't quite factor into the DCU just yet. Given the character's popularity – largely in part thanks to her history in Batman: The Animated Series, Rocksteady's Arkham games, and Margot Robbie's live-action portrayal – we can't imagine she'll be on the sidelines for too long.

DCU Chapter One has kicked off with Superman, with Supergirl to follow next year.