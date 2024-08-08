Terraria creator once again proves he's his own game's biggest fan by getting Zelda-inspired fan art of an iconic sword tattooed on his shoulder

The creator of Terraria has shown off a couple of new tattoos inspired by his own game.

Andrew "Redigit" Spinks, the president of studio Re-Logic, took to Twitter to reveal two tattoos inspired by Terraria. On one shoulder, Spinks has both the iconic forest tree that appears in the game's title screen and a version of the Terra Blade inspired by fan-art that incorporates the blade into a mock-up of the cover art for The Legend of Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link.

The artist who created the Zelda fan art replied to Spinks' tattoo post and took credit for the art that inspired it. The artist goes by GreyL1me on Twitter and pixiv and confirmed that Spinks had previously reached out to make sure it was OK to use the blade design for his tattoo.

That's my design btw(Red asked) https://t.co/EJ5YHzbHlL pic.twitter.com/PO6JkxDFqsAugust 6, 2024

Spinks recently flexed about the enormous success of Terraria in the most 2024 way possible: by engaging in a jovial online feud with indie publisher Devolver Digital, obviously inspired by the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef that dominated the conversation for a few weeks in May and June. Responding to Devolver Digital's seemingly good-humored invitation for another game developer to "start beef with for social engagement," Spinks ended the competition in one sentence, writing simply, "I’ve sold more copies of Terraria than all your games combined." In the words of Lamar, be humble.

More recently, Re-Logic "gave an update on just how massive the Terraria fanbase has grown" and revealed the survival juggernaut has outsold Super Mario Bros.