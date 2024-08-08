Terraria creator once again proves he's his own game's biggest fan by getting Zelda-inspired fan art of an iconic sword tattooed on his shoulder
To be fair, that's a really cool Terra Blade
The creator of Terraria has shown off a couple of new tattoos inspired by his own game.
Andrew "Redigit" Spinks, the president of studio Re-Logic, took to Twitter to reveal two tattoos inspired by Terraria. On one shoulder, Spinks has both the iconic forest tree that appears in the game's title screen and a version of the Terra Blade inspired by fan-art that incorporates the blade into a mock-up of the cover art for The Legend of Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link.
The artist who created the Zelda fan art replied to Spinks' tattoo post and took credit for the art that inspired it. The artist goes by GreyL1me on Twitter and pixiv and confirmed that Spinks had previously reached out to make sure it was OK to use the blade design for his tattoo.
That's my design btw(Red asked) https://t.co/EJ5YHzbHlL pic.twitter.com/PO6JkxDFqsAugust 6, 2024
Spinks recently flexed about the enormous success of Terraria in the most 2024 way possible: by engaging in a jovial online feud with indie publisher Devolver Digital, obviously inspired by the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef that dominated the conversation for a few weeks in May and June. Responding to Devolver Digital's seemingly good-humored invitation for another game developer to "start beef with for social engagement," Spinks ended the competition in one sentence, writing simply, "I’ve sold more copies of Terraria than all your games combined." In the words of Lamar, be humble.
More recently, Re-Logic "gave an update on just how massive the Terraria fanbase has grown" and revealed the survival juggernaut has outsold Super Mario Bros.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
Former Mass Effect devs are "not satisfied" with their new survival game Nightingale, worry it's "almost too open-world," tease "elevated version" coming this Summer
After using generative AI in a co-op painting game 2 years ago, Palworld studio CEO wants to keep "a healthy distance from technological advancements"