Subnautica 2 leak confirmed by Krafton, highlighting the cause of the survival game's delay and publisher's plans to "enhance the content volume and level of polish before launching"

Amid an ongoing legal battle between Subnautica 2 publisher Krafton and the game's original developers following leadership changes and a subsequent 2026 delay, a leak outlining plans to "enhance" the title before its launch has been confirmed as real.

In a new statement to PC Gamer, Krafton confirms that a leak showcasing a milestone review of Subnautica 2's progress so far and the publisher's plans for its future is, in fact, legitimate. The internal review features a "final recommendation" from the studio, proposing to "launch with an MVP-level build that allows players to experience the core loop (survival, gathering, crafting, exploration, etc.) at a high level of quality."

According to the analysis, Krafton's reason for delaying the game's release has to do with its "lack" of desired content and refinement. "The current version of Subnautica 2 is expected to deliver a certain level of performance based on its existing fandom," reads the review, which was shared with developers in May, "but it is deemed to lack the level of polish and market impact required to drive IP growth and expansion."

In the leaked slides, the publisher outlines a potential plan to ensure the game meets the "level of polish" it says Subnautica 2 currently doesn't hit: "To develop Subnautica 2 into Krafton's global franchise IP, it is recommended to enhance the content volume and level of polish before launching so that it can appeal to a broader market from the EA release stage." Unsurprisingly, this doesn't exactly align with former developers' thoughts.

Early last week, Unknown Worlds co-founder and the original Subnautica's director, Charlie Cleveland, spoke out about the game's sudden leadership change and explained that the sequel, despite what the leaked presentation from Krafton says, is "ready for early access release" as is. A few days later, Krafton declared that "former leadership abandoned the responsibilities entrusted to them" in response to the community's concerns.

As the situation between Krafton and the game's OG creators is admittedly complicated and still unfolding as of now, it's difficult to tell where the fate of Subnautica 2 truly lies – but in Cleveland's own words, "this is not where the story ends."



