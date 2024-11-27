Palworld and Terraria have a crossover coming in 2025, but the community manager is upset the AI accusations "will stick with us for years"

Palworld may be in the midst of a legal battle with Nintendo , but that hasn't slowed it down. The official Twitter account teased both a new update this year as well as a Terraria collaboration coming sometime in 2025.

"2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming very soon," the tweet reads. "But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025! Palworld x Terraria! More info coming soon!"

There's no more information about this collaboration unfortunately. All we know is it's coming in 2025, so we may have to wait a few more months to find out more. What we do know is Palworld's community manager isn't too happy with the reception to the news.

2024 isn't finished yet for Palworld and we have some exciting news about the next update coming VERY SOON...But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !More info coming soon! @terraria_logic pic.twitter.com/nmLpkPCn2tNovember 27, 2024

James 'Bucky' Buckley shared the news on both Twitter and Bluesky. On Twitter they write, "Huge day...Terraria announcement landed really well! So many amazing comments from our fans and the Terraria community! Of course, the haters crawled out of the woodwork to regurgitate 10-month-old accusations." They finish the tweet teasing more news tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled.

They may be referring to comments such as "the knockoff of Pokemon collabing with the knock off of Minecraft."

Things aren't much better on Bluesky, either, where Bucky writes, "The anti-Palworld vibe on Bluesky has caught me off guard. I get that Palworld is the boogeyman for a lot of people because they bought into the Twitter lies at release but still… I assumed Bluesky was the more rational place, but it's actually a lot more "REEE I HATE PALWORLD" than I expected."

Here they make it clear they're referring to accusations Palworld's Pals were made using AI. They've denied this before, but it seems some people still believe it. "It's definitely something that will stick with us for years I reckon," Bucky writes. "Unfortunate, but such is the Internet! All it takes is a 1mil view Tweet to convince people of anything.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Community managers are often seen as the face of a game, and Bucky certainly appears to be taking these accusations to heart.

If you're wanting to give Palworld a try but don't know how to begin, check out our guide on the best starter Pals to catch.