What is the best starter in Palworld?

The best Palworld starter isn't technically a thing, in that you don't actually start with any Pals and have to instead go and catch one yourself, punching it into submission before slinging a Sphere at it. Still, there's a variety of Pals that you can find in the early game that serves as your selection of starter choices, and considering that players might be struggling to obtain Palworld Pal Spheres and Paldium Fragments, it's important to know how best to use the precious Spheres that they have. With that in mind, here's the best options for a starter pal in Palworld and what you should catch as early as possible.

The best starter in Palworld

(Image credit: PocketPair, Inc.)

The best starting Pal in Palworld for you to catch early is almost certainly Daedream, the floating dark spirit. Daedream only show up at night, but they appear frequently around the map and their glowing purple heads mean that they stand out at a distance. Keep your eyes peeled when the sun goes down.

The reason that Daedream is such a great starter is that it's ultimately a really versatile, useful Pal in combat (though less so in base facilities). It uses ranged attacks that rarely miss, and its typing means that it does increased damage against the vast majority of starting, low-level Pals you'll come across, making quick victories and EXP farming faster to do. You can also craft a special Necklace for it later that means it can even fire projectiles while simply in your party - a massive advantage.

As a second place option, we also recommend getting Foxparks. These also stand out from a distance with their fiery tails, though you might have to go a little further afield for them, looking in forests. Again, they tend to have type advantages in those early phases of the game, and range means that they tend to take less damage or get stuck on world geography.

Of course, if you need a refresher on how to catch Pals in Palworld, our guide will help you out!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission