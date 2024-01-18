How to survive cold and warm weather in Palworld

Palworld cold weather and heat is something that players will be dealing with early on, especially the cold, as night lowers the temperature to the point where you can expect to be taking constant damage. The only way to deal with this is to find some way to insulate yourself from the cold, but fortunately there's multiple ways to go about this. Here's how to protect yourself from cold weather and warm weather alike in Palworld.

Cold weather in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Cold weather in Palworld is likely the first issue you'll encounter, as night causes heat to drop no matter where you are in the map. There's multiple ways to increase your temperature or insulate yourself from the cold, but the best way is to craft a campfire or a handheld torch. These objects keep you warm if you're near them, and are available from very early on, the recipes unlocked via the tech tree. If it's night causing you to be cold, you can also craft a bed and sleep in order to simply fast-forward through it.

Later on in the tech tree, you'll unlock Cloth Armor and Tundra Armor, both of which protect you from the cold to different degrees when worn.

Hot weather in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

So far we only know one solution to desert heat in Palworld: the Tropical armor, which unlocks at level 14 in the technology tree and is used to resist heat specifically. There may be other methods hidden somewhere in the game, but this one is the first we found and feels like the most obvious methodology.

