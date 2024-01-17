Is Palworld cross-platform, and does it support crossplay between consoles? If you're a PC player and want to catch and/or gun down critters together with your friends on Xbox, then there's both good news and bad news - the game isn't supporting that at launch, but it seems like that might not be the status quo for long, if commentary from the developers is anything to go by. For those who want to know more, we'll explain Palworld's cross-platform capabilities below, and how they're likely to change in the future.

Can you play Palworld cross-platform? No, at launch Palworld is not going to be cross-platform and have no crossplay functionality between PC and Xbox, as confirmed by the devs on their official Discord server. Mentioned as part of a longer Q&A, the following was stated: "Does Palworld support crossplay between Xbox and Steam? Not at launch, but we are working to make this a possibility as soon as possible! (This also means PC Game Pass can not play with Steam until crossplay is added)"

So those who get the game at launch will be limited to playing with those on the same platform, but it does seem like correcting this is a high priority for developer Pocketpair, Inc. However, there's currently no timeline on how long this will take to correct, so for now players will have to wait and see (we recommend watching the above Discord server for changes in information).

