How to get guns in Palworld

Palworld guns are something players might be surprised to find that they don't have when starting, as weaponry like shotguns, assault rifles, pistols and rocket launchers are all conspicuously absent for a game that many have described as "Pokemon with guns". Well, guns are definitely in Palworld, but finding and crafting them is trickier than people might expect, whether you want to use them for yourself or give them to your pet Pals to use. Whichever you want, we'll explain in our guide on how to get a gun in Palworld below.

Palworld guns and how to get them

Guns and firearms in Palworld come in three forms: those that you equip as a player like standard weapons, Pal Equipment that unlock new abilities for your allies, and mounted weaponry for your base that Pals can operate. We've covered the methods to get them all below, as well as how they differ in combat as a rule.

Guns for the player

Getting guns as a player is largely a matter of just levelling up enough that you can begin to unlock equipable firearms on the technology tree - but this is something that takes a while.

Old Bow (level 3)

(level 3) Fire Bow (level 5)

(level 5) Poison Bow (level 8)

(level 8) Three Shot Bow (level 10)

(level 10) Crossbow (level 13)

(level 13) Fire Arrow Crossbow (level 15)

(level 15) Poison Arrow Crossbow (level 17)

(level 17) Musket (level 21)

(level 21) Makeshift Handgun (level 25)

(level 25) Handgun (level 29)

(level 29) Frag Grenade (level 31)

(level 31) Single Shot Rifle (level 36)

(level 36) Double Barrelled Shotgun (level 39)

(level 39) Pump Action Shotgun (level 42)

(level 42) Assault Rifle (level 45)

(level 45) Rocket Launcher (level 49)

The standard rate of progression means that players can be in Palworld for several days before they even reach the level necessary to obtain a basic musket or crossbow, let alone the heavy artillery at the lower end of the tree.

Unlocking these items also doesn't mean you immediately have them - you simply use the technology points granted through levelling up to unlock the recipe for these weapons, and then have to craft them (as well as their ammunition) at your base.

Guns for Pals

You can also obtain guns for your Pals, but this is far more contextual. All Pals have triggered abilities that players can use, some of which are thematically expressed as the Pal simply having a gun. For most such abilities, you need to unlock special equipment on the technology tree that's specifically for a certain species of Pal that can have a weapon.

However, Pals' guns have their advantages and disadvantages, mainly as they're based on cooldowns rather than ammo, which they don't use. The easiest way to get a Pal with a gun is to do the following:

Catch a Lifmunk. Level up to 11. Unlock the Pal Gear Workbench and Lifmunk Submachine Gun in the technology tree. Craft the workbench and build the SMG through it.

Your Lifmunk now has the Lifmunk Recoil ability, which, when triggered, allows it to leap onto your head and fire an SMG wherever you're aiming. What a time to be alive.

Guns for your base

Finally, players can research and build certain base defenses that come with mounted weaponry as part of their design, to which Pals can be assigned to fire on hostile enemies that come within range. This is probably the least versatile, as they really are just manned structures that deal damage, and players won't get these kinds of mounted weapons until they reach the Mounted Crossbow on the tech tree at level 26 - though those who max out to level 50 can unlock a Mounted Missile Launcher.

When you build one, simply pick up a Pal that's working at that base and throw it at the mounted weapon to assign them to it. You now have an armed guard protecting your lair.

