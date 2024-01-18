How to get Wool and Cloth in Palworld

Palworld wool and cloth are two early game resources that you'll need to have on hand regularly, with Wool used to make cloth itself (among other things), and cloth being a foundational component material for many essential armors and objects, including the Glider that's used to negate fall damage. However, there's no clear direction on where to look for Wool in Palworld, nor how to refine it into Cloth afterwards, but we'll explain both in our guide below.

How to get Wool in Palworld (Image: © Pocketpair, Inc.) Wool in Palworld is a drop from killing or catching certain pals, specifically any of the following: - Lamball - Cremis - Melpaca

There may be other Pals that drop it, but these are the most common, with the early areas absolutely swarming with Lamballs. You can also put them into a ranch if you build one at your base, which causes Lamballs to generate wool continuously. In fact, after a while you'll have so much Wool that you might want to dismantle the ranch in order to keep a handle on your storage, or at least take any Lamballs off your workforce.

Crafting cloth

(Image credit: Pocketpair, Inc.)

Once you have Wool, you can bring it to a crafting bench and craft it into Cloth, unlocked in tier 3 of the technology tree. Cloth is one of those things that's functionless on its own terms, but can be used to make a load of useful things, including the Glider and Cloth Armor, the latter of which helps with surviving Palworld cold and hot weather.

