Fallout 4's big next-gen patch isn't going over well, especially on PC: "I had very low expectations but this is MUCH less than I expected"

Two-and-a-half years after it was first announced, the big next-gen patch for Fallout 4 is finally here - and a lot smaller than fans were hoping for.

The full patch notes for the update were posted to Steam alongside the update's release today, and aside from the previously detailed new content, there were, uh, 17 bug fixes. On consoles, of course, players are finally able to enjoy robust graphical options including 60 FPS support, but on PC, the list of changes is looking pretty thin aside from the new Creation Club items.

"Damn, the bugfix list is SHORT," as one Reddit user puts it. "I had very low expectations but this is MUCH less than I expected. They didn't fix almost any of the bugs that annoyed me the most (VATS crash and perception bug in Survival, for example)." You can go read that whole thread if you want to see the thoughts of upset Fallout fans, but that particular quote politely sets the tone.

The thing drawing the most criticism, however, is the update's promised ultrawide support. Sure enough, there's now official support for wider aspect ratios, but it stretches out the UI and there's no FOV slider for you to adjust your view. And, while console players are getting a big FPS boost, there's some lingering frustration from PC players that the game still doesn't support anything beyond 60 FPS.

It's certainly a disappointing debut for a patch that was first announced way back in October 2022, especially when the whole series is surging in popularity thanks to the Fallout TV show. Of course, the real joy of Fallout is the mods, which can offer TV show nods, graphical boosts, bug fixes, and more content. Just, uh, don't be surprised if you have some trouble actually downloading those mods with all the traffic right now.

