The Fallout TV show's series rebirth continues as Fallout 4 rivals Helldivers 2, the once-maligned MMO hits new heights, and the planet's biggest mod forum crumbles under pressure

Excitement around the Fallout TV show continues to impact a bevy of Fallout games, despite the show dropping all eight episodes nearly two weeks ago.

Much like before, Fallout 4 continues to see the most benefit. As we previously reported, the post-apocalyptic RPG doubled its player count to 20,000 concurrent players on Steam shortly after the Amazon Prime show was released. Things have only gotten better since, as the beloved RPG is now regularly hitting the heights of 150,000 concurrent players, which puts it in the company of Helldivers 2 and the like. It's a fine place to be.

That's not the only game from the series to benefit either. Open-world multiplayer option Fallout 76 hit a new concurrent player record on Steam over the weekend when 73,368 fans logged on at once to play. Fan favorite New Vegas is also enjoying some time in the sun, peaking at 43,632 over the weekend, which isn't far from the 51,038 record set years ago.

While all of that is great news, some aren't so lucky. The resurgence and new interest in Fallout eventually led people to mods—after all, only Skyrim rivals the community's creative capability. Except in this instance, the amount of demand knocked popular modding website Nexus Mods on its side. The website issued an update on April 19 saying that the site was receiving much more traffic than usual due to the "popularity of the Fallout TV series."

"We have deployed extra resources where possible and we are monitoring the uptime and performance across the network," the website said. "We have staff on call at all times to deal with any problems."

Since then, Nexus Mods has issued a few updates to say that, yup, y'all are still crashing the website, and it's doing its best to catch up. You can check out our list of the best Fallout 4 mods to see why some fans are flocking to the website, though I also imagine it'll be for mods relating to the Amazon Prime show. Why not play through the game as Lucy MacLean?

As for the continuing benefit Fallout games are getting from the Amazon Prime show's popularity, you've got the length of time it takes to complete an RPG that has fans lingering around coupled with a new wave of players likely joining after finishing the show themselves. Considering the Fallout TV show was dropped in one batch, people have their own agency over viewing habits. That, and game good.

